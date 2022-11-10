Milb Announces 2022 Class-A League All-Stars and Award Winners

New York City, Nov. 10, 2022 - Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the three leagues that make up the Class-A classification. Votes were cast by league managers.

CALIFORNIA LEAGUE

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Hunter Goodman Fresno Colorado .291/.368/.592, .960, 22 HR, 68 RBI

Second Base Juan Brito Fresno Colorado .286/.407/.470, .877, 11 HR, 72 RBI

Shortstop Adael Amador Fresno Colorado .292/.415/.445, .860, 15 HR, 57 RBI

Third Base Marcos Castanon Lake Elsinore San Diego .261/.397/.485, .882, 23 HR, 85 RBI

Catcher Edgar Quero Inland Empire Los Angeles (AL) .312/.435/.530, .965, 17 HR, 75 RBI

Outfield Grant McCray San Jose San Francisco .291/.383/.525, .908, 21 HR, 69 RBI

Outfield James Wood Lake Elsinore San Diego .337/.453/.601, 1.054, 10 HR, 45 RBI

Outfield Damon Keith Rancho Cucamonga Los Angeles (NL) .299/.433/.500, .933, 12 HR, 65 RBI

Designated Hitter Yanquiel Fernandez Fresno Colorado .284/.340/.507, .847, 21 HR, 109 RBI

Right-Handed Starter Joseph Hernandez Modesto Seattle 24 G, 9-5, 3.39 ERA, 143 SO

Left-Handed Starter Mason Green Fresno Colorado 13 G, 5-3, 3.07 ERA, 71 SO

Reliever Jose Cruz San Jose San Francisco 38 G, 2-1, 2.06 ERA, 6 SV

Manager of the Year Eric Junge Lake Elsinore San Diego 77-55, League champions

Most Valuable Player Edgar Quero Inland Empire Los Angeles (AL) .312/.435/.530, .965, 17 HR, 75 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Joseph Hernandez Modesto Seattle 24 G, 9-5, 3.39 ERA, 143 SO

Top MLB Prospect James Wood Lake Elsinore San Diego .337/.453/.601, 1.054, 10 HR, 45 RBI

CAROLINA LEAGUE

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Niko Kavadas Salem Boston .286/.453/.609, 1.062, 14 HR, 48 RBI

Second Base Joey Loperfido Fayetteville Houston .304/.399/.473, .872, 9 HR, 45 RBI

Shortstop Carson Williams Charleston Tampa Bay .252/.347/.471, .818, 19 HR, 70 RBI

Third Base Eddinson Paulino Salem Boston .266/.359/.469, .828, 13 HR, 66 RBI

Catcher Carter Jensen Columbia Kansas City .226/.363/.382, .745, 11 HR, 50 RBI

Outfield Jackson Chourio Carolina Milwaukee .324/.373/.600, .973, 12 HR, 47 RBI

Outfield Shane Sasaki Charleston Tampa Bay .324/.410/.497, .907, 9 HR, 57 RBI

Outfield Jeremy De La Rosa FredericksburgWashington .315/.394/.505, .899, 10 HR, 57 RBI

Designated Hitter Marcelo Mayer Salem Boston .286/.406/.504, .910, 9 HR, 40 RBI

Right-Handed Starter J.J. Niekro Augusta Atlanta 15 G, 7-1, 2.09 ERA, 77 SO

Left-Handed Starter Will Dion Lynchburg Cleveland 23 G, 8-4, 2.26 ERA, 142 SO

Reliever Austin Vernon Charleston Tampa Bay 15 G, 9-1, 1.69 ERA, 91 SO

Manager of the Year Blake Butera Charleston Tampa Bay 88-44, League champions

Most Valuable Player Jackson Chourio Carolina Milwaukee .324/.373/.600, .973, 12 HR, 47 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Will Dion Lynchburg Cleveland 23 G, 8-4, 2.26 ERA, 142 SO

Top MLB Prospect Jackson Chourio Carolina Milwaukee .324/.373/.600, .973, 12 HR, 47 RBI

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Rainer Nunez Dunedin Toronto .299/.328/.482, .810, 15 HR, 63 RBI

Second Base Hao Yu Lee Clearwater Philadelphia .283/.384/.415, .799, 7 HR, 50 RBI

Shortstop Tsung-Che Cheng Bradenton Pittsburgh .270/.376/.418, .794, 6 HR, 52 RBI

Third Base William Lugo St. Lucie New York (NL) .261/.347/.427, .774, 10 HR, 45 RBI

Catcher Noah Cardenas Fort Myers Minnesota .261/.421/.413, .834, 9 HR, 43 RBI

Outfield Omar De Los Santos St. Lucie New York (NL) .271/.339/.459, .798, 16 HR, 62 RBI

Outfield Alex Ramirez St. Lucie New York (NL) .284/.359/.443, .802, 6 HR, 37 RBI

Outfield Gabriel Martinez Dunedin Toronto .288/.348/.483, .831, 11 HR, 46 RBI

Designated Hitter Jasson Domínguez Tampa New York (AL) .265/.373/.440, .813, 9 HR, 36 RBI

Right-Handed Starter Tink Hence Palm Beach St. Louis 16 G, 0-1, 1.38 ERA, 81 SO

Left-Handed Starter Jaylen Nowlin Fort Myers Minnesota 19 G, 4-3, 3.65 ERA, 89 SO

Reliever Andrew Marrero Palm Beach St. Louis 32 G, 0-4, 1.27 ERA, 11 SV

Manager of the Year Brian Meyer Fort Myers Minnesota 69-59, 1st half division champion

Most Valuable Player Omar De Los Santos St. Lucie New York (NL) .271/.339/.459, .798, 16 HR, 62 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Tink Hence Palm Beach St. Louis 16 G, 0-1, 1.38 ERA, 81 SO

Top MLB Prospect Jasson Domínguez Tampa New York (AL) .265/.373/.440, .813, 9 HR, 36 RBI

