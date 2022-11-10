Guns & Hoses Event Postponed
November 10, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Due to the impending weather and effects from Hurricane Nicole, and with the safety of the participants in mind, the Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Tournament scheduled for this Saturday (November 12) has been postponed. The new date for the event is Saturday, February 25, 2023.
Check out the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from November 10, 2022
- Fireflies Announce Holiday Lights Community Initiative - Columbia Fireflies
- Guns & Hoses Event Postponed - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stories
- Guns & Hoses Event Postponed
- Pelicans Announce Fall Events Lineup
- Pelicans Ballpark Named Top Gameday Experience for 4th Consecutive Year
- Pelicans' Season Ends with 10-6 Loss to RiverDogs in Game Two
- Clutch Hit Never Comes, Pelicans Drop First Game to Charleston