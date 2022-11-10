Guns & Hoses Event Postponed

Due to the impending weather and effects from Hurricane Nicole, and with the safety of the participants in mind, the Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Tournament scheduled for this Saturday (November 12) has been postponed. The new date for the event is Saturday, February 25, 2023.

