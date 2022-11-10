Woodpeckers to Host Annual 'Fayetteville Holiday Lights' Event

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers will host 'Fayetteville Holiday Lights' for fifteen days this December at Segra Stadium in the heart of downtown. Fayetteville Holiday Lights, presented by AEVEX Aerospace, will take place December 8th - 23rd from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. each night.

The event will include tens of thousands of holiday lights around the stadium, with displays on the concourse and a path of walk-through lights on the warning track of the field. Each night will bring a different theme, including fireworks, Christmas-themed characters, Beers & Cheers, and more. Patrons can also get their picture taken with Santa and participate in holiday crafts for free.

Not only will Fayetteville Holiday Lights give joy to families for the holiday season, but it will give back to the community as well. Community members and organizations can participate in the "Trees for Charity" portion of the event. Organizations can purchase a tree for $200 (which includes a six-foot live tree and tree stand) and partner with a local 501(c)(3) non-profit of their choice to decorate the tree for display during the duration of Fayetteville Holiday Lights. Throughout the event, spectators will vote on the best decorated tree and cash prizes will be awarded to the three non-profits with the most votes, courtesy of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers and the Woodpeckers Foundation. To purchase a tree, visit the following link: https://form.jotform.com/fayettevillewoodpeckers/trees-for-charity

Tickets for Fayetteville Holiday Lights are available now. Adult tickets are $10 and children's tickets (12u) are $8 if you buy in advance. If purchased the day of, tickets will be an additional $2. All current or former military will receive $1 off their ticket with proof of ID at the Truist Box Office. To purchase tickets for Fayetteville Holiday Lights or for more information on the event, visit our website or call the front office at (910) 339-1989.

