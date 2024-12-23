Firebirds Weekly Roundup, December 16-22

Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Firebirds swept both games for a second-consecutive week, dropping their in-state rivals from Saginaw both at home and away. The Birds now have four straight victories and points in five of their last six. They rank third in the West Division and sixth in the Western Conference, trailing the Spirit by one point in both.

The first of the two rivalry battles took place at the Dort Financial Center on Wednesday. Connor Clattenburg put Flint out to an early lead in the second minute, and Kaden Pitre potted his team-leading 12th goal of the season to put the Birds on top 2-0 after 20 minutes of play. Saginaw rallied with a pair of tallies in the middle frame. Alex Kostov nailed the game-winner early in the third before Nathan Aspinall and Clattenburg found the empty net for the 5-2 Firebirds' victory. It was the first win over Saginaw in the fourth meeting of eight for the coveted I-75 Divide Cup, presented by Coors Light. Nathan Day made 34 saves on 36 shots and was named the first star of the contest.

The fifth installment of the I-75 Divide Cup shifted to the Dow Event Center on Friday. Jack D'Arcy gave the Firebirds the early lead, netting his first of the season seven minutes in. From there, Chris Thibodeau found twine twice, and Matthew Wang joined Clattenburg and Kostov on the scoresheet to propel Flint to their fourth straight victory by a final score of 6-3. Day stopped 28 of 31 shots faced and now has won his previous four starts and six of his last eight.

Across the two games this week, the Firebirds went scoreless on six power-play chances. The penalty kill allowed just one goal-against through nine shorthanded situations (88.9%). In total, Flint outshot the Spirit by a narrow margin of 67-65.

LEADERBOARD

Chris Thibodeau still paces the field with the most points (26) and the most assists (16) on the club. Kaden Pitre and Nathan Aspinall are tied for second in points (22). Pitre leads the club with 12 goals plus 10 helpers, whereas Aspinall is second with 14 assists plus eight goals. Blake Smith's seven goals have him tied for ninth-most by any OHL defender, and rookie Cole Zurawski's '+5' rating is tied for third-best in the league's freshman class.

STREAKING

Five Firebirds have points streaks of three games or more. Kaden Pitre has three goals and two assists during his four-game streak. Chris Thibodeau (2 G, 2 A), Alex Kostov (2 G, 1 A), Nathan Aspinall (2 G, 2 A), and Urban Podrakar (1 G, 2 A) each have three-game streaks.

COMING UP

The Firebirds have the next week off for the holiday break. They return to action on the weekend for a pair of home games against two tough opponents. The first is a Saturday night meeting with the Eastern Conference-leading Niagara IceDogs, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. The game is themed Decades Night (80's, 90's, and 2000's), with the team celebrating a different decade in each period. The Western-Conference leading London Knights invade the Dort Financial Center Sunday for a 4:00 p.m. matinee tilt. Sunday's game is Family FUNday Sunday, where fans get 2 FREE kids tickets(12 & under) with the purchase of one adult ticket (Tickets must be equal or lesser value) at the Dort Financial Center Box Office.

The Firebirds are hosting an Inflatable FUNland, sponsored by Dort Financial Credit Union and Funtastic Inflatables, before both games this weekend. This family-friendly festival includes bounce houses, games, prizes, concessions, and more. Event times are 12:30-6:30 pm on Saturday, December 28, and 11:30-3:30 pm on Sunday, December 29. All proceeds will benefit the Prism Project Safehouse Program for child survivors of human trafficking. General Admission (includes five activity tickets) is $8 / $5 for Firebirds Season Members. Wristbands (unlimited activities) are $17 / $12 for Firebirds Season Members. Additional activity tickets will be available for $1, and children 2 & under are FREE, but tickets are needed to participate in activities. Firebirds Inflatable FUNland tickets are only available for purchase at the Dort Financial Center Box Office window.

