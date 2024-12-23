Nathan Day Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

December 23, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds goaltender Nathan Day

FLINT - The Ontario Hockey League announced on Monday that Firebirds goaltender Nathan Day has been named the OHL's Goaltender of the Week.

Day was in net for both of the Firebirds games during the past week, both of which were wins over the Saginaw Spirit. He went 2-0-0-0 with a 2.50 goals against average and a .925 save percentage. Day faced a combined 67 shots in the two games and made 62 saves.

A 2023 sixth-round selection of the Edmonton Oilers, Day has appeared in 28 of Flint's 32 games this season. He is 14-12-1-1 with a 3.03 GAA and a .889 save percentage. Day is third in the OHL with 1601 minutes played and tied for second with two shutouts. This is his second OHL Goaltender of the Week award this season; he also was also honored for the week of October 21-27.

The Firebirds will return to action after the OHL's holiday break on December 28 at home against the Niagara IceDogs. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

