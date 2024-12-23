Rangers Announce Signing of 2024 Draft Pick Jacob Xu

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers announced today the signing of Jacob Xu (Jacob ZOO) to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Xu, 16, spent last season - his draft season, in the GTHL playing for the Toronto Jr. Canadiens U16 AAA. In 37 games with the Jr. Canadiens, he amassed 39 points scoring 10 goals along with 29 assists.

So far this season, the 6-foot-2 defenceman has suited up in 22 games for the Trenton Golden Hawks of the OJHL recording 11 points (3G 8A), before being traded to the King Rebellion where he has three points (1G 2A) in ten games.

"We are excited to sign Jacob and welcome him to the Rangers. Jacob has high end ability and the potential to be a top defenceman in the league as he develops," said Kitchener Rangers General Manager, Mike McKenzie. "We look forward to seeing Jacob in a Ranger uniform."

The Richmond Hill, ON native was drafted by the Kitchener Rangers in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection in the eighth round (157th overall) which now has six players signed to OHL contracts with the Rangers from that draft class. Jacob will wear number 96 with the Rangers.

Jacob is committed to play at Harvard University.

