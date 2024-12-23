Mignosa, Day and Hawery Named OHL Top Performers of the Week

December 23, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Friday, December 20, 2024.

Greyhounds' Marco Mignosa Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Soo Greyhounds forward Marco Mignosa is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week for the second time this season, scoring twice while adding four assists for six points in a pair of road games last week.

Mignosa earned first star honours, helping the Hounds beat the North Bay Battalion 4-1 on the road Wednesday night as he picked up a goal and an assist. He extended his point streak to six games on Friday in Guelph, emerging with a goal and three assists despite a 6-4 loss to the Storm.

A 19-year-old from Vaughan, Ont., Mignosa is having a productive fourth season with the Greyhounds, leading the team with 32 points (13-19--32) despite an injury-shortened 23 games thus far. The 5-foot-11, 170Ib. right-wing has recorded 147 points (58-89--147) over 203 career regular season games since being Sault Ste. Marie's second round (36th overall) pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection from the Toronto Nationals U16 AAA program.

Also considered for the award this week, newly acquired London Knights defenceman Cam Allen posted five points (1-4--5) through his first two games in green and gold. Knights teammate Blake Montgomery also recorded five points (2-3--5) as the Knights entered the break with a pair of wins.

2024-25 Cogeco OHL Players of the Week - Regular Season:

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryan Roobroeck (Niagara IceDogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa Generals)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Blake Montgomery (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Calvin Crombie (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Kevin He (Niagara IceDogs)

Sep. 25 - Sept. 29: Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

Firebirds' Nathan Day Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Edmonton Oilers prospect Nathan Day of the Flint Firebirds is the OHL Goaltender of the Week for the second time this season, going 2-0 with a 2.50 goals-against average and .925 save percentage in a pair of outings.

Day backstopped the Firebirds to consecutive wins over the rival Saginaw Spirit, turning aside 34-of-36 shots on Wednesday night at home as Flint prevailed by a score of 5-2 with Day earning first star recognition. He returned to the crease on Friday in Saginaw, making 28 saves in a 6-3 victory as Flint entered the break with a record of 15-15-1-1.

A 19-year-old from Grimsby, Ont., Day owns a record of 14-12-1-1 on the season with a 3.03 goals-against average, .889 save percentage and two shutouts. His 1,601 minutes played are the third-most in the league and he's also turned away 10 of the 12 shootout attempts he has faced. Now in his fourth season, Day's 58 wins are four shy of tying Luke Cavallin's club mark of 62 as he's gone 58-51-2-3 with a 3.60 goals-against average and .875 save percentage over 122 regular season contests. The 6-foot-4, 205Ib. netminder was Edmonton's sixth round (184th overall) pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Day was selected by Flint in the third round (57th overall) of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection from the Niagara North Stars U16 AAA program.

Also considered for the award this week, Barrie Colts netminder Ben Hrebik went 1-1 with a 2.53 goals-against average, .939 save percentage and one shutout.

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Regular Season:

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Carter George (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Andrew Oke (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Finn Marshall (Sudbury Wolves)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads)

Knights' Logan Hawery Named OHL Rookie of the Week

London Knights forward Logan Hawery is the OHL Rookie of the Week, recording a pair of goals along with an assist in two victories last week.

Hawery picked up an assist in London's 6-1 road win over the Erie Otters on Wednesday before scoring twice back at home on Friday, helping London defeat the Sarnia Sting by a score of 6-1. He was named the game's third star for his efforts as the Knights closed out the first half with a league-leading 27-6-0-0 record.

A 16-year-old from Barrie, Ont., Hawery has recorded six points (4-2--6) through his first 20 OHL contests after being selected by the Knights in the first round (20th overall) of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Barrie Jr. Colts U16 AAA program. The 5-foot-10, 170Ib. forward won gold with Canada White at the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Sarnia in November, recording three assists in five games.

Also considered for the award this week, Soo Greyhounds blueliner Chase Reid had a strong showing with a goal and two assists over two games.

2024-25 OHL Rookies of the Week - Regular Season:

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Logan Hawery (London Knights)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Liam Beamish (Sarnia Sting)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Carter Stevens (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Cole Zurawski (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

