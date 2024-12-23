Spitfires Head into Holidays with a Victory

December 23, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Windsor Spitfires wrapped up their final game before the holiday break with a 4-1 win over the Guelph Storm. Despite missing six players from the lineup including AJ Spellacy who is currently attending World Juniors Camp and Ethan Belchetz who remains sidelined with an upper body injury, they stay managed to come out on top. Overagers Noah Morneau and Ryan Abraham stepped up in the absents of their teammates with one goal and one assist each.

At the beginning of the first period, Ethan Martin and Rowan Topp dropped the gloves for one of two fights on the night. Windsor opened the scoring late in the first period when Noah Morneau found the back of the net at 12:58. Anthony Cristoforo and Cole Davis picked up the assists. The Spitfires ended the period leading 1-0 and outshooting Guelph 13-11.

The Storm tied the game early in the second period when Windsor native Charlie Paquette scored at 5:19. However the tie didn't last long. Just 20 seconds later, Liam Greentree answered for the Spitfires, netting what would eventually stand as the game-winning goal. Tensions flared midway through the period with several roughing penalties. At 12:54 and 16:24, Jack Nesbitt and JC Lemieux of Windsor, along with Grant Spada and Parker Snelgrove of Guelph, received minors for roughing. The physical play escalated when Cole Davis squared off against Quinn Beauchesne in the second fight of the game.

The Spitfires added some insurance in the third period. Ryan Abraham extended Windsor's lead to 3-1 at 12:15, with assists credited to Cole Davis and Noah Morneau. Cole Davis capped off a stellar night with an empty net goal at 19:56, just four seconds before the final buzzer. Davis finished the game with three points and a 3+ rating.

The team now heads into Christmas break before returning to action with back-to-back road games in Sault Ste. Marie on December 28 and 29. The next home game is set for New Year's Eve when Windsor hosts the Flint Firebirds.

