Connor Clattenburg Signed to NHL Entry-Level Contract by Edmonton Oilers

December 23, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Flint Firebirds forward Connor Clattenburg

(Flint Firebirds) Flint Firebirds forward Connor Clattenburg(Flint Firebirds)

FLINT - The Edmonton Oilers announced on Monday that they have signed Firebirds forward Connor Clattenburg to a three-year entry-level NHL contract.

Clattenburg was Edmonton's fifth round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft. He has appeared in 22 games this season for the Firebirds and has nine goal and eight assists. Since being acquired from the Soo Greyhounds in January, Clattenburg has appeared in 52 games and has 19 goals and 16 assists. He was named the seventh captain in Firebirds franchise history in September.

Clattenburg and the Firebirds will return to action after the OHL's holiday break on December 28 at home against the Niagara IceDogs. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.