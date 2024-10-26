Fighting Five: Saints Host U17s to Wrap up Weekend

October 26, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (7-3-0-0, 14 pts) complete a two-game series with the USA NTDP U17s (1-4-0-0, 2 pts) on Saturday night at ImOn Arena.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Saints Stifle

Jan Špunar recorded his second-straight shutout in the 3-0 win over the U17s on Friday night in Dubuque. Špunar made 19 saves in the victory as the Saints blanked their opponent for the second-straight contest.

Špunar's consecutive shutouts are the first back-to-back shutouts by a Saints' goaltender since Marcus Brännman on Feb. 3-4, 2023 in a series against Green Bay. Špunar has won four of his five games since joining the Saints.

2. Frank Friday

Colin Frank scored his third goal of the season in the second period on Friday to extend the Saints' lead to 2-0. Frank forced a turnover and then capitalized on a feed from Melvin Ekman.

The goal was Frank's 10th point in as many games this season, tying him for the third-most points in the league. Frank scored 15 total points in his rookie campaign last season.

3. Killer Instinct

The Fighting Saints had three total penalty kills in last weekend's pair of games, but faced four on Friday against the U17 squad. The Fighting Saints stopped all four, killing a pair in the first and a pair in the second.

The Saints have stopped 31 of 33 opposing power plays so far this season. Dubuque paces the entire USHL with a 93.8% penalty kill.

4. East Beast

Friday was just the second Eastern-Conference game for the Saints in the first 10 games of the campaign, but Dubuque has won both of those matchups. Saturday will be the third conference game before the Saints play three Western Conference teams next week.

The Fighting Saints enter play on Saturday in first place in the Eastern Conference with 14 points after 10 games.

5. Development Detail

The U17s missed one of their leading USHL scorers Mikey Berchild (2-1-3) in Friday's game against the Saints, but still managed some good chances on their 19 shots.

Goaltender Kaenan Smith faced over 35 shots for the third time in as many starts this season and stopped 37 of 40 against the Saints on Friday.

Saturday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CDT and tickets can be purchased here. The game can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

