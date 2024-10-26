Stampede Win After Huge Third Period

October 26, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Des Moines, I.A. - The Sioux Falls Stampede take home two points in their first road game in three weeks thanks to five goals in the third period. Captain Brock James started the scoring while 16-year-old Alexei Vlasov and forward Austin Baker gave the team two goals. Goaltender Ryan Manzella made 23 saves in his first start of the season.

The Stampede saw plenty of chances in the first period but failed to get on the board. Des Moines was called for holding only 1:10 into the first period, but Sioux Falls could not take advantage. The Herd had several solid chances throughout the first period but continued to miss the net. At 17:44, the team gave up a late goal that sent them to the locker room with a one-goal deficit.

The Stampede looked to change their momentum in the second period. They were not off to a great start when Des Moines took a two-goal lead in the first five minutes of the second period. Nearly halfway through the hockey game, the Stampede got on to the board with a shot out in front by captain Brock James. In the last five minutes of the period, the Herd dominated puck possession in the Des Moines zone but could not get the game tied up. Des Moines headed to the locker room with the two-goal lead, but the Stampede led them in shots-on-goal 11-7 in the second period.

The third period saw most of the action tonight with seven goals being scored. 1:25 into the period, forward Austin Baker stuck the puck on the right side of the Des Moines goaltender to tie the game up. Less than a minute later, it was team goal-leader John McNelis who stole the puck at the Des Moines blue line and stuck it 5-hole to give the Stampede a 3-2 lead. The Stampede scored two more goals to give, themselves, a 5-2 lead. 16-year-old Alexei Vlasov earned his first USHL goal after Noah Urness sent him a pass that he shot out front. A few minutes later, Vlasov earned his second goal of the night after deking out the Des Moines goalie and backhanding it into the goal. The Buccaneers answered with two goals late in the third period. They earned their third goal of the night on a penalty shot opportunity. After some chaos at the net, Stampede defenseman Hawke Huff was called for closing a hand over the puck. Instead of a 2-minute penalty, Des Moines was given a penalty. Yaroslav Bryzgalov got the puck past goaltender Ryan Manzella to get the Buccaneers within two goals. They then got within a goal at 16:52 of the period to make the final three minutes a tight battle. To tie the game, Des Moines pulled their goaltender with a minute remaining in the period. Austin Baker took advantage of the empty net with a shot from his blue line. The goal sealed a 6-4 win for the Stampede.

The Stampede move to 6-3-0-0 on the season. They led the Buccaneers in shots on goal 31-27.

Goaltender Ryan Manzella made his first start of the season tonight after coming in for two games earlier this season. He made 23 saves tonight and now holds a 2-0-0-0 record. His save percentage moves to .889 for the season.

The Stampede return to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center tomorrow. They will take on the Omaha Lancers at 4:05 pm. The organization is holding its annual Coat Drive thanks to Vern Eide. Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used coats and those who donate will receive a voucher for 2 tickets to be redeemed at select November games.

