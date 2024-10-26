Capitols Win in Shootout Thriller over Cedar Rapids

October 26, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Madison Capitols battled their way to an intense 3-2 shootout victory over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in a game filled with tight defense, special teams action, and clutch scoring.

The game kicked off with Cedar Rapids taking the early lead at 5:37 in the first period. Charles Blanchard notched his second goal of the season, assisted by Sam Ranallo. Madison responded later in the period when Brendan Tighe found the back of the net at 14:22 with helpers from John Stout and Drew Waterfield, tying things up at 1-1.

The second period saw both teams locking down defensively, keeping the scoreboard unchanged and setting the stage for an action-packed final frame. Cedar Rapids capitalized on a power-play opportunity at 15:54 of the third period, with Daniel Astapovich scoring his third goal of the season, assisted by Amine Hajibi and Heath Nelson. Madison, however, wasn't done yet. With just 16 seconds remaining, Bobby Cowan buried the equalizer, thanks to setups by Ryker Lee and Colton Jamieson, sending the game into overtime.

After a scoreless extra period, the teams went to a shootout where Madison's Ryker Lee delivered, netting the game-deciding goal. Cedar Rapids struggled in their shootout attempts, with goaltender Ajay White holding them scoreless.

Madison secured the win, showcasing resilience and late-game execution in a thrilling victory over Cedar Rapids.

