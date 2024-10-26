Moor Saves = Less Goals

October 26, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Daniel Moor stopped 31 shots Saturday during a 4-0 Waterloo Black Hawks' victory against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at Young Arena.

It was the second Waterloo shutout of the season; the Hawks won by the same score against the Chicago Steel in their season-opener September 21st.

Moor was busiest in the third period. He turned in 15 saves during the final frame, denying a RoughRiders' comeback bid. Moor is now 2-0-1 in three appearances for Waterloo.

In Saturday's contest, the Hawks were five-for-five on the penalty kill. That included turning away the RoughRiders in the aftermath of two major penalties. In all, Waterloo was shorthanded for more than 13 minutes of actual game time.

The Hawks produced the lone goal of the first period at 4:21. Dylan Compton kept the puck in at the right point, slipping it up the wall. Reid Morich found it and moved behind the net for a wraparound at the post to AJ Reyelts' right.

Waterloo added to the lead with another early goal near the start of the second. Ryan Zaremba swiped the puck at 2:11. He set up Matthew Lansing who skated across the top of the crease, slipping in a backhander on the way by.

Two third period scores were each shorthanded. The Hawks were killing off their second major penalty of the night when Jackson Nevers gained possession of the puck after a RoughRider defender broke his stick. That set up a two-on-one rush with JJ Monteiro; back-and-forth passing left Nevers at the top of the crease where he beat Reyelts for the insurance goal.

Reyelts was on the bench with a minute to go when Sam Huck swiped the puck at the RoughRider blue line and tapped in an empty-net score to seal the result.

The Hawks are right back to action on Tuesday night against the Dubuque Fighting Saints. The weeknight game starts early at 6:05 p.m. Tickets are free for kids 12 and under (child must be present at time of purchase), and everyone in costume can trick-or-treat on the concourse at the first intermission. Visit the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office for tickets.

Cedar Rapids 0 0 0 - 0

Waterloo 1 1 2 - 4

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Morich 5 (Compton), 4:21. Penalties-Ellis Cr (tripping), 11:19; Walker Wat (major-kneeing, game misconduct-kneeing), 13:51; Hajibi Cr (head contact), 17:56.

2nd Period-2, Waterloo, Lansing 3 (Zaremba), 2:11. Penalties-Fenton Cr (roughing), 6:43; Brady Wat (roughing), 6:43; Orlowsky Wat (bench minor-unsportsmanlike conduct), 6:43.

3rd Period-3, Waterloo, Nevers 1 (Monteiro), 9:26 (SH). 4, Waterloo, Huck 3 19:01 (SH EN). Penalties-Musa Cr (goalie interference), 5:30; Phelan Wat (major-cross checking, game misconduct-cross checking), 5:30; Deering Wat (roughing), 10:55; Compton Wat (cross checking), 17:06.

Shots on Goal-Cedar Rapids 7-9-15-31. Waterloo 9-14-4-27.

Power Play Opportunities-Cedar Rapids 0 / 5; Waterloo 0 / 2.

Goalies-Cedar Rapids, Reyelts 3-2-0-1 (26 shots-23 saves). Waterloo, Moor 2-0-1-0 (31 shots-31 saves).

A-2,285

