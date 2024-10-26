Big Bounce Back Leads to 4-1 Jacks Win Over Chicago

October 26, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - For the first time in the 2024-25 season the Muskegon Lumberjacks (5-3-1-1, 13 pts.) picked up a win on home ice with a 4-1 decision over top the Chicago Steel (5-8-0-0) on Saturday night.

One goal came in the first period, and it was the first career USHL goal for Jacks forward, Carter Sanderson (Pierre, SD). Danny Klaers (Minnetonka, MN) sent a stretch pass from the Muskegon end of the ice up to Ethan Drabicki (Livonia, MI) just outside the Chicago end. Drabicki entered the offensive zone and dropped a pass back for Sanderson who took two steps in and ripped a shot into the bottom portion of the net at the 8:28 mark of the first.

The second period featured a pair of goals for the Jacks to extend the lead to 3-0. First, at 4:53 David Klee (Castle Rock, CO) scored to extend his goal streak to 5 straight games. Klee received a pass on the far side of the net from Luka Radivojevic (Trencin, SK) and fired the puck towards the front of the net. With a little luck the puck snuck between the legs of the net minder and into the back of the net for a power play goal.

Just eight minutes later the Jacks struck again this time with a goal from Vaclav Nestrasil (Praha, CZE). As a power play expired Klaers slid a pass towards the near side of the ice for Xavier Veilleux (L'Ancienne-Lorrette, QC, CAN). Veilleux fired a shot along the ice that produced a round for Nestrasil to tap across the goal line.

Chicago struck for a goal in the third period. Another rebound goal at the 14:53 mark of the frame after Ashton Schultz fired a shot on net, Teddy Mutryn found the loose puck and found the back of the net.

Late in regulation the Jacks added an empty net goal from Nestrasil to put the icing on the cake and pick up the 4-1 win.

Stephen Peck (New York, NY) (1-1-1-1) was nearly perfect for the Jacks with 23 saves on 24 shots against. Across the ice Jack Parsons (2-4-0-0) earned the loss despite making 34 saves on 37 shots sent his way.

Next up for the Jacks is a trip to Cedar Rapids for a two game weekend series against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. For game times and broadcast options visit muskegonlumberjacks.com.

