Steel Held to One Goal in Loss to Muskegon

October 26, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - In a game that saw both teams record a power play goal, the Chicago Steel (5-8-0-0, 10 pts.) were otherwise held in check for most of the game, as the Muskegon Lumberjacks (5-3-2-1, 13 pts.) scored the game's first three goals and secured the weekend finale with a 4-1 win at Trinity Health Arena Saturday night.

Teddy Mutryn scored the only goal for Chicago, a power play goal for his fourth of the season in the third period. It extended the Steel's streak of power play scores to four games.

Goaltender Jack Parsons made 34 saves in defeat.

Just under five minutes in, Chicago got one of its best looks of the period when Teddy Mutryn stick-lifted a defender to gain possession near the left faceoff circle and directed a backdoor feed to Luke Goukler, but the Lumberjacks defense negated the chance.

Shortly after Goukler's chance, Ben Yurchuk displayed exceptional stickhandling, navigating through the attacking zone and nearly scored a beautiful backhand shot but was illegally tied up and drew a penalty.

Chicago created a limited number of looks on its first power play of the game and was turned away by Muskegon's penalty kill.

At 8:28 of the opening frame, Muskegon opened the scoring as the Lumberjacks entered on an odd-man rush. Ethan Drabicki quarterbacked the charge and gave a drop pass to Carter Sanderson who ripped a shot from between the faceoff circles to put Muskegon ahead 1-0.

Later in the period, Chicago went to its second power play and again pressured the Lumberjacks but couldn't break through with a goal.

At the back end of the Steel power play, Muskegon got a breakaway chance following a miscue by Chicago, but Parsons managed to stave off the close look.

With under a minute left, Chicago created one more great scoring chance in the period after a great exit created a three-on-two rush. Adam Valentini carried all the way in and released a shot from the left wing that ramped off a stick and wide.

Shots were nearly deadlocked in the opening period, with Muskegon leading 11-10.

The Lumberjacks went to their first power play of the night at 3:45 and scored a minute later as Luka Radivojevic fired a centering pass that David Klee defected in the slot area past Parsons for a power play goal that extended the Muskegon lead to 2-0.

It was just the third power play goal allowed by the Steel in the last eleven games.

Just after the midway point of the period, Muskegon went to another advantage that instead saw Chicago get the first great chance.

Only twenty seconds into the power play, Chicago pounced on a Muskegon turnover in the attacking end, with Henry Major scooping the loose puck and speeding out with Aidan Dyer.

From the left wing, Major sauced a pass across to Dyer who initially fumbled with the puck but settled it enough to get a shot away, but Lumberjacks goaltender Stephen Peck made a terrific stop to stymie the shorthanded chance.

The Lumberjacks settled in after the close call and scored three seconds after the expiration of the power play as a point shot from Xavier Veilleux was deflected by Vaclav Nestrasil and initially stopped, but a second effort from Nestrasil resulted in a goal to make it 3-0.

Nine seconds after the Muskegon goal, Chris Reiniger was boarded behind the Steel net that was called a minor, but a nearall-out melee ensued resulting in a fight between Reiniger and Ethan Drabicki. Chicago challenged the call hoping to get it changed to a major penalty but was unsuccessful.

Muskegon outshot Chicago in the second period 19-5.

Chicago tallied its only goal of the contest on the power play after an Ashton Schultz one timer was blocked in front, allowing Mutryn to pounce on the rebound and break the shutout bid.

Trying to find a spark late in the game, the Steel emptied their net late and maintained zone time, but a near-200 foot shot from Nestrasil cleared everyone and split the goal posts for his second goal of the night that capped off the 4-1 win for the Lumberjacks.

The Steel will open next weekend on the road against the Green Bay Gamblers on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7:05 pm CT before returning home.

The next home game for the Steel is Saturday, Nov. 2, when Chicago will host the Gamblers for 2000s Night at 7:05 pm. The first 500 fans at the game will receive a 25th Season Poster, and all fans are invited to stay after the game for a post-game Skate with the Steel.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, November 1 at Green Bay Gamblers (7:05 pm CT)

Saturday, November 2 vs. Green Bay Gamblers (7:05 pm CT) | 2000s Night with 25th Season Poster Giveaway | Post-Game Skate with the Steel

Friday, November 8 at Youngstown Phantoms (6:05 pm CT)

