Digiulian Scores Twice, Stars Top Storm

October 26, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars got back in the win column with a 4-3 win over the Tri-City Storm on Saturday night at the Viaero Center.

Gio DiGiulian recorded his first USHL multi-goal effort and second game-winning goal of the season to help Lincoln (9-2-0-0) bounce back after losing for the first time in over a month the day before.

DiGiulian scored for the second straight day by redirecting a shot from Caeden Herrington at the 12:17 mark of the second to put the Stars in the lead. He added insurance that proved to be the game-winner on a steal at the Storm blueline and a wrist shot shortly after at the 6:22 mark of the third.

Tri-City (4-5-1-1) struck first for the second straight day on a wrist shot from Carson Pilgrim at the right point with several screens in front of the Lincoln net 12:13 into the game.

Tanner Henricks evened the game up on a one-timer from just inside the blue-line off a near-side pass from Daniel Shlaine, who recorded a point for a seventh time in 11 games. The Henricks goal marked the first of his USHL career.

Lincoln took its first lead of the weekend with a two-goal second. Carmello Crandell gave Tri-City a 2-1 advantage on a power-play goal 1:35 into the frame to break up a stretch of 16 consecutive power plays killed by the Stars over their last seven games. Alex Pelletier evened it up on the power-play at the 4:03 mark before DiGiulian scored gave Lincoln the lead and then added insurance in the third.

Dallas Vieau cut the deficit to one less than a minute after a fight between Lincoln's Michael Sandruck and Tri-City's Shaun McEwen midway through the third.

William Prowse made a season-high 32 saves in his second consecutive start between the pipes to improve to 4-1.

The Stars are back home next Friday to face the Dubuque Fighting Saints at 7:05 p.m. at the Ice Box. It's Princess Night at the Ice Box and tickets are available at lincolnstars.com.

