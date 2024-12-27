Fighting Five: Saints Host RoughRiders on Friday

December 27, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (18-8-0-0, 36 pts) open a home-and-home series when they host their Cowbell-Cup rival Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (10-12-1-1, 22 pts) on Friday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Cowbell Cup

The Saints lead the Cowbell Cup standings with 18 points in 11 games played. Dubuque has won nine games in the competition, including the only matchup with Cedar Rapids so far this season.

Dubuque took down the RoughRiders 4-3 in overtime on Nov. 22 with a Lucas Van Vliet overtime-winner for the team's 500th all-time regular season win.

2. Returning Reinforcements

Van Vliet (USA) and Torkel Jennersjö (SWE) return to the Fighting Saints' lineup this weekend after earning Gold and Silver medals respectively at the World Jr. A Challenge.

Van Vliet finished second in the tournament with 10 points and tied for the tournament-lead with seven assists. Jennersjö scored a goal and an assist for Team Sweden on the way to a Silver medal.

3. Saints Shine

Sean Barnhill scored his first-career USHL goal on Dec. 14 at Des Moines, recording a hat trick and four points in the 7-2 win. Gavin Cornforth scored twice and logged three points, while Jonathan Morello scored his first multi-point USHL game.

In total, five Saints recorded multiple points in the win over Des Moines. Charlie Arend and Michael Barron each recorded a pair of assists to help the Saints to the win.

4. Games Galore

Friday's matchup begins a stretch of six games in 10 days for the Fighting Saints to close 2024 and open 2025.

After a home-and-home this weekend against the RoughRiders, the Saints will travel to Waterloo on New Year's Eve for the fifth matchup of the season with the Hawks. Then, Dubuque will open up the New Year with a three-game weekend against Youngstown and Cedar Rapids.

5. Riding Reyelts

The Saints and the RoughRiders meet for the first of three over the next six for the Saints with Dubuque winning the lone meeting of the season.

The RoughRiders have won five of the last seven games with goaltender AJ Reyelts playing in all seven of them. Overall, Reyelts has started 12-straight games for Cedar Rapids and has a .901 save percentage this season.

Friday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game is also available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.