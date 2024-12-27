Chicago Explodes for Eight Goals in Return from Break

December 27, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, IL - In their first game back following the USHL's holiday break, the Chicago Steel (8-18-2-0, 18 pts.) registered its best offensive performance of the season, scoring eight goals including four in the third in an 8-3 win over the USA Hockey NTDP U17 team (6-14-1-0, 13 pts.) Friday night at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

It was the first time Chicago scored eight goals since Feb. 18, 2023 in an 8-5 win over the NTDP U17 team.

Teddy Mutryn scored his eighth and ninth goals in his return to the Steel lineup. Ben Yurchuk mirrored Mutryn's performance with two goals as well, his third and fourth of the season while also potting an assist.

Adam Valentini, Hudson Gorski, Charlie Pardue, and Owen Tylec each scored goals in the victory. Goaltender Jack Parsons made 24 saves on 27 shots.

The Steel set an aggressive tone early, holding the offensive zone for the majority of the first half of the opening period while limiting the NTDP to few chances.

The U17s broke out of the offensive rut just after the midway mark of the first period when Michael Berchild got a breakaway chance, but Steel defenseman Alex Calbeck made a great play to hustle back and poke the puck away from Berchild before he could pull the trigger.

The strong play on the puck paid off for Chicago just minutes later when Mutryn forced a turnover just outside the NTDP zone, avoided defenders and ripped a shot from the left circle over the blocker of NTDP goaltender Luke Carrithers to put Chicago ahead 1-0.

It was Mutryn's first goal since missing four games while representing Team USA at the World Junior A Challenge.

Chicago led the shots department 10-8 after 20 minutes of action.

The Steel played one its best periods of the season in the middle frame.

Six minutes in, Chicago made it a two-goal lead when Kolin Sisson entered on a breakaway before getting hounded by a defender. Yurchuk sprinted to support, and Sisson gave a backdoor feed to Yurchuk for a one-time goal.

The NTDP responded eight minutes later on a dazzling play when Dayne Beuker fired a shot- pass backdoor to Brody George to make it a 2-1 game.

Chicago turned it up a notch after the NTDP goal, scoring twice in 1:31 to close the period.

The first goal came after Gorski made a clutch play to narrowly hold the blue line and maintain possession for the Steel. The defenseman then carried to the right corner and fired a cross-ice pass that was scooped by Valentini who fired past Carrithers to give Chicago a two-goal lead.

The Steel earned their second power play just over one minute later and wasted no time with only seconds remaining.

While keeping the puck on a string around the attacking end, Gorski got the final look with a backhand shot from the slot that deflected off the left arm of Carrithers before popping into the air and into the net with 1.2 seconds on the clock, giving Chicago a three-goal lead.

The Steel doubled down and posted another dominating period in the third.

Four minutes into the frame, Mutryn tallied his second score of the game thanks to an incredible display of passing, as Yurchuk dished to Luke Goukler who sent a perfect pass to Mutryn for a power play goal.

Minutes later, Pardue cashed in with a power play goal after his speedy wrist shot took a wacky bounce off the glass behind the net, off the top of the goal, off the back of Carrithers and finally in to make it four straight Steel goals.

The U17s momentarily ceased Chicago's momentum when Beuker scored his second goal of the season to make it 6-2, but the Steel pushed back.

At 15:52, Tylec added to the pot on a single-handed effort after skating to the crease and getting stopped on his first shot, but he capitalized on the rebound to make it a five-goal lead.

Three minutes later, Yurchuk added his second of the night on a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle after a great feed from Noah Lapointe to cap the Steel scoring.

JP Hurlbert added one final tally for the NTDP with less than a minute to play.

The Steel will host one of the biggest events of the season on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 6:05 pm with Chicago Blackhawks Night featuring Chris Chelios. The night includes a limited-edition poster giveaway for the first 500 fans. Chelios will be at the game signing autographs, and Chelios-themed merchandise will be available for purchase. After the game, fans are invited onto the ice for a Post-Game Skate with the Steel.

All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Saturday, Dec. 28 is the final day to purchase the Steel Holiday Plan, which includes one ticket to Chicago Blackhawks Night featuring Chris Chelios, two additional Steel games of your choice, and a ticket to one Chicago Blackhawks Game (either January 13 vs. Calgary or January 20 vs. Carolina). The package costs just $55.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Saturday, December 28 vs. USA Hockey NTDP U17 (6:05 pm CT) | Chicago Blackhawks Night featuring Chris Chelios | Chris Chelios Poster Giveaway | Post-Game Skate with the Steel

Friday, January 3 at Sioux Falls Stampede (7:05 pm CT)

Saturday, January 4 at Sioux Falls Stampede (6:05 pm CT)

