Capitols Hit Road to Green Bay

December 27, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







The Capitols hit the road this weekend to Green Bay for a two-game series. Madison won both of the previous two matchups with the Gamblers, one in both Green Bay and Middleton.

Quick Hits

Madison enters play this weekend with a 16-6-1-1 record on the season. This puts the Caps in third place in the Eastern Conference exiting the holiday break. The team has at least two games in hand over five teams in the conference, including the two teams sitting in front of them in the standings. In fact, if you go by points percentage, Madison is tied for tops in the league with Sioux Falls with a .708.

Ryker Lee and Mason Moe have been named to the 2025 Chipotle All-American Game, which will take place in Plymouth, Michigan, on January 16th. The game will be televised on NHL Network at 6 pm that night.

After playing the first four games of December without players playing in international competitions around the world. Finn Brink, Caleb Heil, Ryker Lee, Mason Moe, Ian Scherzer, and John Stout all return to the Capitols after representing their countries in international play.

In the time that the players were playing in international competition, Madison was able to go 3-1-0-0. Players shining in their absences included a 3-0-0-0 run for Ajay White in goal, four points from Bobby Cowan, and four players making their USHL debuts.

With players coming back, Madison will also lose one player for the second half of the season with Ivan Korodiuk enrolling into Bowling Green to play college hockey. The Capitols organization would like to congratulate Ivan on advancing in his career.

Scouting Green Bay

The Gamblers enter play this weekend with a record of 12-13-1-0, which puts them in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Green Bay is 1-4-0-0 in the month of December with three of those five games coming at home. Green Bay is significantly better on the road this season than at home. The team has a record of 4-8-0-0 at home while boasting a record of 8-5-1-0 on the road.

A key area of the team's success this season is due to their power play, which is first in the USHL clicking at a 30.1%. 25 of their 75 goals this season have come on the man advantage. This 33.3% rate is significantly higher than any other team in the league this season. For example, Madison has had 19.4% of their goals come on the man advantage this season.

On the ice, the Gamblers are led by a duo of Aidan Park and Will Zellers. Park leads Green Bay in points with 25 on the year. Will Zellers 15 goals set the pace for the Gamblers in just 17 games played. Park and Zellers played with Ryker Lee, Austin Moline, and Drew Waterfield last season at Shattuck-St. Mary's.

Green Bay has five players in double digit points this season, which is tied for the third lowest number in the league in depth points this season. Madison has thirteen, which is tied for the league lead with Dubuque in Youngstown.

Broadcast Information

Both games this weekend will be streamed live on FloHockey(subscription required).

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.