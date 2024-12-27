Danylov's Hat Trick Lifts Green Bay Past Madison 4-1

December 27, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







Green Bay, WI - Forward Misha Danylov scored a hat-trick to lead the Green Bay Gamblers past the Madison Capitols 4-1 Friday at the Resch Center for Minions Night.

The Gamblers never trailed en route to improving to 13-13-1 on the season. Green Bay finished with 30 shots in the contest and killed three of Madison's four power plays.

Danylov kicked off the scoring in the first period with an unassisted goal 3:07 into the game. Madison tied the matchup on a power-play goal, but the Gamblers scored three unanswered goals to get the win. Vasily Zelenov scored his eighth goal of the year off assists from Egor Shilov and Lukas Peterson inside the first seven minutes of the second period, while Danylov put away his second unassisted goal of the game at 16:04. Danylov secured the hat-trick after scoring an empty-net goal with under two minutes to go in the third period.

Gamblers' goaltender Gavin Moffatt stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced.

Green Bay will take on Madison in game two of the weekend series on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Resch Center.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.