Capitols Drop Final Game Before Holiday Break to Muskegon

December 27, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







The Madison Capitols couldn't extend their three-game winning streak on Friday night, falling 5-2 to the Muskegon Lumberjacks at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena. The Capitols fought hard but couldn't capitalize on key opportunities as Muskegon pulled away late.

Madison started strong, responding to an early shorthanded goal by the Lumberjacks with a power-play marker at 11:08 of the first period. Bobby Cowan tallied his 13th goal of the season, with assists from Diego Johnson and Colton Jamieson, tying the game at 1-1.

After falling behind in the second, the Capitols clawed back in the third period. Aiden Long scored his ninth goal of the season at 5:57, with Brendan Tighe picking up the assist to cut the deficit to one. However, Muskegon closed the door with two goals late in the game, including an empty-netter, to secure the win.

With the loss, the Capitols drop to 16-6-1-1 on the season. Despite the setback, Madison remains near the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

