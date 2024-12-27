Two Early Goals Lead Jacks to 3-2 Win over Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - There was no rust to shake off from the holiday break for the Muskegon Lumberjacks (18-7-2-1, 39 pts.) who on Friday night took to the ice at the Covelli Centre against the Youngstown Phantoms (16-11-0-0, 32 pts.). A pair of goals in quick succession to start the game paired with strong defensive play was the perfect recipe for a 3-2 win.

It only took the Lumberjacks two shots and a minute and a half to open the scoring. Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB) led a 2-on-1 rush into the offensive zone from the far side of the ice. Shooting with a purpose, Lawrence fired a shot off the low far pad as more of a pass than a shot. The rebound went straight to the stick of Ethan Drabicki (Livonia, MI) on the near side of the ice with plenty of net to shoot at to make it 1-0 Jacks.

Just two minutes later the Jacks scored again with another rebound tap in. Defenseman Xavier Veilleux (L'Ancienne-Lorrette, QC, CAN) carried the puck up the ice and fired a shot on net producing another rebound at the top of the crease. Kurt Gurkan (Darien, CT) took a whack at the puck to get it past the netminder where Carter Sanderson (Pierre, SD) finished the job for his third goal of the season.

Starting the second period with the remainder of a power play the Phantoms struck just :5 seconds into the middle frame. A set play off a faceoff at center ice sent the puck all the way down to the far side corner of the Muskegon zone. Adam Benak won the race to the puck and centered it where Kazimier Sobieski tapped it home from the top of the crease.

Later in the period the Jacks struck while on a power play of their own. Barrett Dexheimer (Edina, MN) held the puck at the top of the far side circle and slid a pass to the near side for Drew Stewart (Minnetonka, MN). With plenty of time and space Stewart ripped a shot through a screen in front and watched as it trickled off the goalie and into the back of the net.

One goal came in the third period, and again it was a power play goal for the Phantoms. With just about 11 minutes left in regulation Carter Murphy held the puck on the far side of the Muskegon zone and slid a pass to the near side for Jamison Sluys. From the top of the circle Sluys ripped a shot to the back of the net the start a Youngstown comeback effort.

The effort from Youngstown ultimately fell short in large part to the efforts from Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev (Makhachkala, RUS) (11-4-1-0) and his 21 saves on 23 shots against. Owen Lepak (4-4-0-0) stopped 15 of the 18 shots fired by the Lumberjacks enroute to the loss landing on his record.

Next up for the Jacks is the back end of this two game weekend series against the Phantoms. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 pm EST at the Covelli Centre. Catch the action on FloHockey and the Lumberjacks Hockey Network on Mixlr.

