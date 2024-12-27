Stampede Take Home Win in First Game Back

December 27, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







SIOUX CITY, I.A. - The Sioux Falls Stampede earned two points in their first game after the USHL holiday break. The team started strong with goals from Anthony Bongo and Sam Spehar, while Alexei Vlasov secured the game-winning goal on a power play. Aiden Wright earned his ninth win of the season in his first start in three weeks to move the Stampede to the top of the Western Conference.

The Stampede made a strong return with a solid first period. The game experienced a brief delay due to glass issues, but it had little impact on the Herd. The team dominated puck possession before getting on the board. On their fourth shot of the night, defenseman Anthony Bongo scored with a shot from the goal line that deflected off Sioux City goaltender Bjorn Bronas. Noah Urness and John McNelis were credited with assists on the goal at 5:57 of the first period. Sioux Falls held Sioux City without a shot on goal until 11:30 of the first period. By the end of the frame, the Musketeers had seven shots on goal compared to the Stampede's 13.

The Herd's momentum continued in the second period, with their second goal coming just 37 seconds in. Sam Spehar scored his ninth goal of the season with a wrist shot from the right faceoff dot. Ethan Wyttenbach and Ben Wilmott assisted on the goal. The game's first penalty was called on the Musketeers for interference, and the Stampede capitalized with high pressure. Alexei Vlasov scored with 19 seconds remaining on the power play, sneaking the puck past the goalie's glove side. The Musketeers responded quickly with a goal less than a minute later.

Before the end of the period, tensions between the two teams escalated, leading to a 4-on-4 situation for two minutes. A scrum after the buzzer resulted in an additional roughing penalty against Sioux City, giving the Stampede their second power play to start the third period.

Sioux Falls began the third period with their second power play but couldn't convert. Halfway through the final frame, the Stampede faced their first penalty kill of the night. The Musketeers capitalized, with Landen Gunderson scoring to bring Sioux City within one goal. The Musketeers applied heavy pressure after the goal and pulled their goaltender with a minute and a half left. Despite numerous attempts, Sioux Falls couldn't score an empty-net goal but held on for the 3-2 win.

With the Fargo Force and Lincoln Stars off tonight, the Stampede moved to first place in the Western Conference with 36 points. They now hold a 17-6-1-1 record.

Goaltender Aiden Wright earned the win in his first start in three weeks, making 14 saves. His record improves to 9-3-1-0 with a .909 save percentage.

The Stampede and Musketeers will return to action tomorrow night at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center for DC Comics Night. The Herd will wear special Batman-themed jerseys, which can be bid on via DASH Auctions. The PREMIER Center will transform into Gotham, featuring a special photo booth and scavenger hunt. Fans will also have the chance to purchase Chuck-A-Pucks to win over 15 prizes. The game marks the start of a six-game homestand for the Stampede. Tickets for DC Comics Night and all January games can be purchased online or by calling the Stampede office at 605.275.4625.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.