FC Dallas Season Launches with 20 New Texas-Sized Menu Additions at Toyota Stadium

March 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas debuted today new additions to its Texas-sized menu offerings for the 2025 MLS season today at a culinary tasting in the Winners Club at Toyota Stadium. The new items will be available at the FC Dallas home opener of its 30th MLS season against Chicago Fire FC at Toyota Stadium in a match presented by UT Southwestern on Saturday, March 8 (Tickets, MLS Season Pass).

The Legends Hospitality culinary team at Toyota Stadium directed by Executive Chef Erika Dabney presented the new menu additions with FC Dallas at the Toyota Stadium Eats 2025 showcase.

"Our 2025 new menu additions combine the flavors and traditions that everyone loves in fresh new ways, like The Striker Burrito, The Coca-Cola Bacon Burger, and Brisket Tacho Tacos," said Chef Dabney. "We're continuing to create delicious vegetarian items for fans like our vegetarian "Chicken" Salad Croissant Sandwich and a fresh Greek Salad. The Toyota Stadium menu continues to grow with our constant feedback from fans for us to deliver what they ask for in the FC Dallas match day experience."

FC Dallas fans at Toyota Stadium will also continue to enjoy Coca-Cola products with the expanded FC Dallas 2025 season menus. Coca-Cola is the official carbonated beverage and bottled water partner of FC Dallas, North Texas SC, the FC Dallas Academy, and FC Dallas Youth. As an MLS partner, Coca-Cola has exclusive pouring rights at Toyota Stadium and Soccer Center, as well as the home of North Texas SC, Choctaw Stadium in Arlington.

NEW TOYOTA STADIUM MENU OFFERINGS FOR 2025 FC DALLAS SEASON:

The Striker Burrito

Refried beans, tater tots, ground beef, shredded Monterey jack blend, pico de gallo, jalapeños, drizzled with sour cream and topped with BBQ chicharrónes.

Location: Stand 9

Meatzza Pizza Fries

Crispy, delicious fries topped with marinara, mozzarella, Italian sausage and pepperoni.

Location: Stand 7

Coca-Cola© BBQ Bacon Burger

A perfectly grilled beef patty topped with amazing Coca-Cola BBQ sauce.

Location: Stand 8

Brisket Tacho Tacos

14-hour house-smoked brisket in flour tortillas topped with crispy tater tots, cheddar cheese sauce, and fresh pico de gallo.

Location: Stand 8

Italian Sausage Sub with Giardiniera

A savory classic topped with zesty pickled veggies.

Location: Stand 7

Garlic Knot with Marinara

Yummy baked pizza dough knots smothered in zesty marinara.

Location: Stand 7

Kicked-up Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

Sautéed beef and onions topped with a spicy cheese sauce.

Location: Stand 7

Personal Classic Cheese Pizza and Pepperoni Pizza

Melty goodness with classic cheese and homestyle marinara or with hearty pepperoni.

Location: Stand 7

Spicy Garlic Sausage with Creamy Whole Grain Mustard

Spicy classic Italian sausage in a freshly baked bun with scrumptious whole-grain mustard.

Location: Stand 9

Vegetarian "Chicken" Salad Croissant Sandwich

Plant-based protein makes this beloved Texas classic vegetarian.

Location: Home Grown

Vegetarian Greek Salad

Crispy fresh romaine and feta with a traditional zesty Greek dressing.

Location: Stand 7, Home Grown

Roasted Garlic Hummus and Pita

Everyone's favorite dip with fresh pita bread.

Location: Home Grown

Crudité Cup

Garden fresh celery and carrots for dipping in hummus and ranch dressing.

Location: Home Grown

Vegan Sausage

Plant-based grilled sausage served on a Roll

Location: Home Grown

Cross Bar Chicken Tinga Quesadillas

Flour tortillas filled with delicious chicken tinga and cheese and grilled, with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Location: Winners Club

Burnt Ends Brisket Nachos

Plenty of yellow corn tortilla chips topped with 14-hour smoked brisket and amazing Coca-Cola BBQ sauce.

Location: Winners Club

Dessert Cups

Trifle cups with three delicious options: Double Chocolate, Strawberry Short Cake and Tiramisu.

Location: Winners Club

Returning fan favorites for the 2025 FC Dallas MLS Season include:

Kicking Chicken

Golden fried chicken wings tossed in a choice of Smokey and Sweet BBQ Sauce or Buffalo Sauce.

Location: Burgers & More

Chicken Tenders

Crispy fried chicken breast tenders with plenty of ketchup or honey mustard sauce for dipping.

Location: Burgers & More

Vegan Tenders

Crispy plant-based chicken tenders with house made vegan honey mustard dipping sauce.

Location: Burgers & More

Funnel Fries with Cherry Sauce

Fresh twist on the beloved classic funnel cake with fresh fried funnel cake sticks, topped with powdered sugar and sweet cherry dipping sauce.

Location: Burgers & More

