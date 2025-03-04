Revolution Sign Defender Keegan Hughes

March 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution have signed defender Keegan Hughes to the supplemental roster for the 2025 Major League Soccer season, with club options for 2026 and 2027.

Hughes, 24, makes the step up to the first team after signing with Revolution II this January. Last season, the six-foot-three central defender went on loan from the Columbus Crew to USL Championship side Loudoun United FC, where he made 29 appearances with 25 starts. In the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Hughes made three starts to help lead Loudoun to the Round of 16.

"Keegan Hughes is a talented defender who will provide important depth for our first team," Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said. "Keegan has worked hard to earn this opportunity and we look forward to watching him continue to mature as a player."

Hughes began his professional career by signing a Homegrown Player contract with the Columbus Crew on Jan. 11, 2023. The 2018 Crew Academy Player of the Year made his MLS debut on March 25, 2023, coming off the bench as a second-half substitute against Atlanta United FC. Hughes also suited up for two appearances with the Crew in the 2023 U.S. Open Cup.

"Keegan has only been in our program a short time but has already impressed me and my staff with a strong preseason," Head Coach Caleb Porter said. "He is a young player who has all the physical tools to develop into an MLS-level center back. I look forward to working with him on the training field."

For most of the 2023 campaign, Hughes played in MLS NEXT Pro with Crew 2, registering one goal across nine appearances, all starts. In August 2023, the Heath, Ohio native was loaned to FC Tulsa of the USL Championship, where he netted one goal in nine appearances under current Revolution Assistant Coach Blair Gavin.

Hughes played four seasons of college soccer at Stanford University from 2019-22, where the defender tallied eight goals and seven assists in 73 starts. A senior captain in 2022, Hughes and the Cardinal defense ranked first in the Pac-12 conference with nine shutouts, as Stanford reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA College Cup tournament. He was recognized as a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist, First Team All-American, Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, All-Pac-12 First Team, First Team Scholar All-American, and the National Scholar Player of the Year.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution signed defender Keegan Hughes to the supplemental roster for the 2025 MLS season, with club options for 2026 and 2027, on March 4, 2025.

#5 KEEGAN HUGHES

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: July 22, 2000 (Newark, Ohio)

Hometown: Heath, Ohio

Height: 6-3

Weight: 190

College: Stanford University (2019-2022)

Nationality: United States

How Acquired: Signed by Revolution II as a free agent on Jan. 3, 2025; signed to MLS supplemental roster on March 4, 2025.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.