Earthquakes Hire Ian Russell as Head Scout

March 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that Ian Russell will be the club's new Head Scout. In this role, Russell will help with both overseeing and building out the Earthquakes' scouting department.

"We're thrilled to welcome Ian back to the Earthquakes as our new Head Scout," said Earthquakes General Manager Chris Leitch. "He knows this league and our club as good as anyone, and we're confident he'll be successful in his new position identifying talent as we continue to build out this scouting department."

Russell spent the last half of the 2024 MLS season as the Quakes' interim head coach. He has been an assistant coach for parts of 11 seasons overall with San Jose and also had a stint as interim head coach for two matches in 2014. He helped guide the Quakes to the Supporters' Shield in 2012 as an assistant coach.

"I'm excited to come back and take on the role of Head Scout," said Russell. "It's a very important time at the club as we build our scouting infrastructure from the ground up, as well as define the way we process the information available to us in order to identify, recruit and bring in the top talent to San Jose."

Russell took charge of Reno 1868 FC, the Quakes' affiliate in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship for their inaugural campaign in 2017. During his four years at the helm of Reno, Russell was named the USL Co-Coach of the Year in 2020 and was a USL Coach of the Year finalist in both 2017 and 2019. He steered his team to the postseason all four seasons and became the second-fastest coach in USL history to win 60 regular season games. Reno 1868 posted a 62-26-28 record, and his teams scored more goals during his four-year stint than any other club in the USL Championship, posting a +97 goal differential.

A Seattle native, Russell made 131 league appearances for the Quakes as a player between 2000-05, and across all competitions, scored 10 goals while dishing 20 assists. The former midfielder helped the Earthquakes win MLS Cup championships in 2001 and 2003, as well as their first Supporters' Shield in 2005. Last year, during the club's 50th anniversary season, Russell was honored as one of the 50 Greatest Quakes in club history.

