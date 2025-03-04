MexTour 2025 Kicks off in June with Return to Salt Lake City and First-Ever Visit to Chapel Hill as Mexico Takes on Switzerland and Türkiye

NEW YORK & MEXICO CITY - The Mexican Men's National Team will play two European opponents this June in the United States as part of the 2025 MexTour, just days before the start of this summer's Concacaf Gold Cup. The matches will also serve as important preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) today announced that Mexico will open the 22nd annual MexTour on Saturday, June 7, against Switzerland at Salt Lake City's Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah. The match will mark the tour's second-ever visit to the state and first at the 51,000-seat venue - which will be hosting its first international match since serving as Real Salt Lake's home from 2005-08. Switzerland is top 10 among the UEFA European nations in the FIFA ranking.

Three days later, on Tuesday, June 10, it will be a special evening of firsts as Mexico takes on EURO 2024 quarter-finalists Türkiye for the first time in its history. The match will take place at the 50,000-seat Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC, home of the University of North Carolina's gridiron football program, in what will be Mexico's first-ever game in the city and the venue's first national team international match.

FMF will host a news conference today in Mexico at 10a MT to discuss these matches and its summer schedule. Media can watch the event live at

https://www.youtube.com/live/x5GrsbWZYzk?si=gb9PMOYCeZD81VIr

Tickets go on sale for both matches on Monday, March 10, at 10 a.m. local time in each market through www.SomosLocales.com. Fans are encouraged to pre-register on the website for future ticket information and the opportunity to have first access to purchase limited ticket inventory for all venues.

Following the match in North Carolina, Mexico will begin its title defense in the Concacaf Gold Cup, the region's confederation championship starting mid-June in the United States. Additional 2025 MexTour matches will be announced at a later date.

All-time México vs. Switzerland

Total matches: 6

Record: SWI leads the series with 4 wins, 1 draw, 1 loss

Total goals scored: MEX 7 / SWI 12

Last match: SWI 5 - MEX 1/ January 26, 1994 / friendly /

Alameda County Stadium in Oakland, CA

Current Switzerland FIFA Ranking: 20

All-time Mexico vs. Türkiye

Total matches: 0

Current Türkiye FIFA Ranking: 28

The MexTour has become one of the most celebrated sports properties in the United States, with a robust list of blue-chip commercial partners, appearances by celebrities and influencers, and an average attendance of over 50,000 per match in the last decade, thanks to its estimated fan base of 65 million people (study: Nielsen Sports). The tour has delighted sports fans across the nation with marquee soccer matches against top opponents at world-class venues, including all but one of the U.S. stadiums scheduled to host 2026 FIFA World Cup matches. More than a game, each tour stop features the AT&T Futbol Fiesta fan fest, as well as fan and media events throughout the markets. The MexTour allows the team to prepare for important competitions such as the Concacaf Gold Cup and the FIFA World Cup.

The 2025 MexTour is sponsored by 7UP, Adidas, AT&T, Burger King, Crest, Gillette, Casillero del Diablo, Clamato, El Mexicano© Brand, Gran Centenario Tequila, McCafe at Home, Michelob ULTRA, Old Spice, Peñafiel, The Home Depot, Squirt, and Strauss. The matches will be broadcast nationally on the TelevisaUnivision family of networks, Fox Deportes in English, and the Univision Radio Network.

MexTour's ultimate fan destination page - www.SomosLocales.com - has the latest information related to the tour, including the full schedule, on-sale dates, gameday guide and activities, public health and safety FAQs, events, and more. Fans are also invited to visit the official Mexican National Team U.S. e-store, ShopMNT.com, featuring the latest team gear, including jerseys, official team merchandise and more. Information regarding ticket sales will be available closer to the events.

2025 Mexican National Team U.S. Tour Dates

Date / Local time Opponent Venue City Tickets TV/Radio

Saturday, June 7 at 2:00 p.m. Switzerland Rice-Eccles Stadium Salt Lake City, UT On sale Monday, March 10, at 10 a.m. local via www.SomosLocales.com TV: Univision/TUDN; Fox Deportes (English) Radio: Univision

Tuesday, June 10 at 8:30 p.m. Türkiye Kenan Stadium Chapel Hill, NC On sale Monday, March 10, at 10 a.m. local via www.SomosLocales.com TV: Univision/TUDN; Fox Deportes (English) Radio: Univision

