FC Dallas Loans Midfielder Diego Pepi to Texoma FC

March 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has loaned Homegrown midfielder Diego Pepi to USL League One side Texoma FC for the 2025 season.

Pepi signed with FC Dallas as a Homegrown player on Jan. 9, 2025, following a standout year with Dallas' MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, North Texas SC. In 2024, Pepi made 10 appearances, played 372 minutes, and scored one goal. He signed with North Texas SC on Aug. 21, 2023, and made his professional debut against LAFC2 on March 26, 2023.

Before joining North Texas SC, Pepi played for the FC Dallas Youth ECNL '04 team during the 2021 season and later moved up to the FC Dallas Academy U19 squad ahead of the 2023 season. He featured in all three group-stage matches of the 2023 Dallas Cup U-19 Super Group, scoring two goals- one against Real Madrid and another against CF Monterrey's Academy.

