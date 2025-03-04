LA Galaxy Square off against C.S. Herediano in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 First Leg Match Tomorrow, Wednesday, March 5

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica - The LA Galaxy begin their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign by squaring off against Costa Rican Primera División side C.S. Herediano in the first leg of the Round of 16 at Estadio Jose Rafael "Fello" Meza Ivankovich on Wednesday, March 5 at 5:30 p.m. PT (FS2, ViX).

LA Galaxy In Concacaf Champions Cup

Wednesday's first leg Round of 16 match against C.S. Herediano marks the third all-time meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and C.S. Herediano, with LA holding an unbeaten record of 1-0-1 (4 GF, 0 GA). The first leg of the Round of 16 will take place at Estadio Jose Rafael "Fello" Meza Ivankovich on Wednesday, March 5 (5:30 p.m. PT), while the second leg of the Round of 16 will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m. PT. In 44 all-time Concacaf Champions Cup matches played, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 21-12-11. Notably, the Galaxy won the 2000 edition of the Concacaf Champions' Cup when they earned a 3-2 win over Olimpia at LA Memorial Coliseum on Jan. 21, 2001. The last time the Galaxy qualified for a continental cup competition was during the 2015-16 Concacaf Champions League. In two all-time matches played against C.S. Herediano and the Galaxy in Concacaf Champions Cup action, LA holds an unbeaten record of 1-0-1 (4 GF, 0 GA). In the last meeting between LA and Herediano, the Galaxy earned a 4-1 win at Dignity Health Sports Park in their second leg Quarterfinal round match of the 2012-13 Concacaf Champions League on March 13, 2013. The last time the Galaxy played Herediano on the road, LA earned a 0-0 draw at Estadio Eladio Rosabel Cordero in their first leg Quarterfinal round match of the 2012-13 Concacaf Champions League on March 7, 2013.

LA Galaxy at C.S. Herediano

2025 Concacaf Champions Cup | Round of 16 - Leg 1

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 | 5:30 p.m. PT

Estadio Jose Rafael "Fello" Meza Ivankovich | Cartago, Costa Rica

FS2, ViX

