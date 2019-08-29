Fayetteville Woodpeckers Clinch Playoff Berth in Inaugural Season

August 29, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release





Following their victory over the Carolina Mudcats on Thursday night, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers have reason to celebrate, as the Woodpeckers have punched a ticket to the Carolina League playoffs in their inaugural season on Hay Street. A season highlighted by record breaking pitching performance coupled with the best offense in the Carolina League, the Woodpeckers have a date with the First Half Champion Down East Wood Wood Ducks starting September 4th.

"Qualifying for the Carolina League playoffs is the first step towards our goal of repeating as Carolina League champions," said Mark Zarthar, President of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. "Reaching the postseason despite the promotion of 16 players is a testament to the strength of our Astros' front office for building a deep farm system and our Woodpeckers' coaching staff for maximizing the potential of our young players."

After sitting 10 games under .500 and 4 1/2 games out of first place in the final week of July, the Woodpeckers have not lost consecutive games since dropping three-straight contests at the start of the month. It was an August highlighted by some of the best individual performances in the young franchise's history, including a 13-strikeout outing from Luis Garcia, a two-home run game by Scott Manea, a wild walk-off hit-by-pitch, and two separate four-game winning streaks.

As the playoff berth for Fayetteville only encompasses a potential wild card berth, the Woodpeckers still have the opportunity to win the second half in the south division outright. Fayetteville will have a massive chance to preview the playoffs properly, as the Woodpeckers will try to win the second half title over the course of a five-game series with the same Down East Wood Ducks that Fayetteville will face in the opening round of the Carolina League Playoffs.

Tickets for the remaining five games of the regular season, along with all five potential playoff games at Segra Stadium are available to purchase at FayettevilleWoodpeckers.com, in person at the BB&T Box Office or over the phone at (910) 339-1989. The schedule for the opening round of the Carolina League Playoffs can be found below:

Wednesday, September 4th - Game One vs. Down East, Segra Stadium, 6:00PM First Pitch, 5:00PM Gates

Thursday, September 5th - Game Two vs. Down East, Segra Stadium, 6:00PM First Pitch, 5:00PM Gates

Friday, September 6th - Game Three at Down East, Grainger Stadium, 7:00PM First Pitch

Saturday, September 7th - Game Four at Down East, Grainger Stadium, 6:00PM First Pitch (If Necessary)

Sunday, September 8th - Game Five at Down East, Grainger Stadium, 1:00PM First Pitch (If Necessary)

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are the Advanced Single-A affiliate of the 2017 World Champion Houston Astros and play in their Inaugural Season at beautiful Segra Stadium in downtown Fayetteville. Segra Stadium, a $40 million state-of-the-art sports and entertainment venue, features space for over 5,200 fans, natural grass, a 25x70 LED video scoreboard, six luxury suites, four field boxes, the premium AEVEX Veterans Club level, Healy's Bar and outdoor party deck, a kid's zone, and more. With a rich history of baseball in the city of Fayetteville and Cumberland County, the Woodpeckers are thrilled to write a new chapter with their inaugural campaign on Hay Street. Fans are encouraged to visit FayettevilleWoodpeckers.com to purchase tickets, learn more about the team, and find out about upcoming events and promotions at the ballpark. Fans may also reach the Woodpeckers by visiting the BB&T Box Office in front of Segra Stadium, calling (910) 339-1989, or emailing woodpeckers@Astros.com.

