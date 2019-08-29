Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (August 29 vs. Salem)

August 29, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





The Dash round out their 10th anniversary season at BB&T Ballpark with Thursday's home finale against the Salem Red Sox. Winston-Salem won last year's regular season home finale against the Red Sox by a score of 13-0.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (31-33, 69-59) vs. Salem Red Sox (37-28, 62-70)

RHP Jonathan Stiever (6-3, 2.22 ERA) vs. LHP Enmanuel DeJesus (7-8, 3.75 ERA)

Game #129 (Home Game #65)

7 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

'HOGS CRUSHES FOUR HOMERS IN WIN

Thanks to four home runs and 15 hits from the Dash offense, Winston-Salem crushed the Salem Red Sox in a 12-3 romp on Wednesday night at BB&T Ballpark. Sporting its retro Warthogs jerseys, Winston-Salem teed off on the Salem Red Sox pitching throughout the night. Craig Dedelow, Andrew Vaughn, Steele Walker and Yeyson Yrizarri combined to blast the four homers that drove in eight of the Warthogs' 12 runs. The four home runs tied Winston-Salem's single-game high for the season. Meanwhile, on the mound, Konnor Pilkington earned a quality start by allowing just two runs on seven hits across seven innings.

10TH ANNIVERSARY FINALE

The Dash will play the regular season finale of the 10th anniversary season at BB&T Ballpark on Thursday. In the downtown facility's history, the Dash are 4-5 in their regular season finales. Last year, the Dash crushed the Red Sox 13-0 in their home finale on August 30.

WALKER, REMILLARD NAMED ALL-STARS

Walker and former Dash utility infielder Zach Remillard earned CL Year-End All-Star honors, the league office announced on Thursday. Walker has won CL Player of the Week on two separate occasions this season (June 10-16 and July 29-August 4), and hit for the third cycle in Dash history on June 14 at Carolina. Before his promotion to Double-A Birmingham on July 31, Remillard was one of the most consistent players in the league. The former Coastal Carolina star led Winston-Salem with a .289 batting average.

WALKING ALL OVER CL PITCHING

Walker has been a steady presence at the top of the lineup. Over his last 25 games played, Walker is 33-for-102 with three homers, eight doubles, a triple and 16 runs. Rated the sixth-best prospect in the White Sox system per MLB Pipeline, Walker ranks sixth in the CL with a 128 WRC+. Against right-handed pitchers, Walker is posting a .298/.384/.480 batting line with eight homers.

THEY CALL HIM "VERLANDER"

Right-hander Jonathan Stiever will make his 12th start with the Dash on Thursday. Stiever has posted nine quality starts out of his first 11 outings to begin his Dash tenure. Last time out, Stiever went six innings against the P-Nats, allowing just six hits in a no-decision on August 24. Stiever's run of dominant outings have prompted teammates to nickname him "Verlander" as a homage to eight-time All-Star Justin Verlander. A fifth-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, Stiever was promoted to Winston-Salem from Low-A Kannapolis at the start of the second half. Before his time at Indiana, Stiever was a star football player at Cedarburg High School. In 2014, he was named the state Football Player of the Year in Wisconsin by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

ELIMINATION NUMBER IS DOWN TO ONE

After dropping four out of five games, Winston-Salem sits five games back of Fayetteville for the second-half Southern Division title with five games remaining on its schedule. Prior to going 1-4 over its previous five contests, Winston had won eight out of 10 games. Despite that fact, the Dash's elimination number is now at one, meaning that any Dash loss or Woodpeckers win will eliminate the Dash from postseason contention. This comes after finishing second in the first half with a 38-26 record.

NOT A LOT OF SEPARATION

Outside of seven games, the Dash have only played contests in the second half where the margin of victory or defeat was four runs or less. Here is the breakdown of the Dash's record in those 57 games:

One-run games: 6-14

Two-run games: 9-6

Three-run games: 8-4

Four-run games: 3-7

THE FIRST-ROUNDER IS HERE

Andrew Vaughn, who was picked by the Chicago White Sox out of the University of California-Berkeley with the third overall selection in the 2019 Draft, joined the Dash's roster on July 31. Vaughn was the 2018 Golden Spikes Award winner during his time with Cal.

