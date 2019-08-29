Keys Can't Close the Gap

August 29, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Frederick Keys News Release





KINSTON, NC - Julio Pablo Martinez's big night sunk the Frederick Keys (24-39, 53-79) in a 6-3 contest against the Down East Wood Ducks (36-28, 86-48) on Thursday night at Grainger Stadium. Martinez hit a lead-off home run in the first inning and tallied four total hits, tying a career-high. The Keys offensively were stunted, as they collected just four hits which came in the bottom third of the order. With the loss, the Keys split the four-game series and will head back to Nymeo Field for the final homestand.

The Keys briefly held a 2-1 lead after Robbie Thorburn doubled in a pair of runners who reached on fielding errors, but Down East answered right back. They scored three runs on four hits in the bottom of the fourth, including RBI doubles from Martinez and Bubba Thompson.

With his team leading 4-2, Down East starter Sal Mendez struggled to find the strike zone. He walked the bases loaded and then walked Cole Billingsley to force in a run. The Keys had a chance to tie it in the sixth with a man in scoring position but hit into a double-play to end the threat.

Brenan Hanifee (9-10) lasted in the sixth inning but gave up two more runs on a single from Curtis Terry. He took the loss and allowed six runs and a career-high 11 hits over six innings.

Mendez (7-2) earned the win despite walking five batters in large part because of Jefferson Medina (S, 6), who threw four scoreless innings in relief to seal the victory.

Matthias Dietz made his first appearance since July 1while Zach Matson pitched a scoreless eighth inning. Offensively, the first six hitters in the Keys lineup went 0-for-20 with five walks and three runs scored.

The Keys return to Nymeo Field for their final homestand of the season on Friday, August 30 as they take on the Potomac Nationals. Friday is "Art in the Park" Night and the Keys will wear special jerseys designed by local artist, Gary Erskine. These jerseys can be bid on via the Livesource App, with proceeds going to the Frederick Arts Council. RHP Luis Perez (6-1, 2.97) takes the mound for Frederick against RHP Jackson Tetreault (3-2, 1.93) for Potomac. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00pm with pregame coverage starting at 6:45pm on the Tune In app and frederickkeys.com.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Following the 2018 season, the Keys were named the winner of the Carolina League's Complete Franchise Award. This goes to a team in the league which demonstrates franchise stability and significant contributions to its community and the league. In 2019, the team will host the Carolina League All-Star Classic presented by Visit Frederick. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.