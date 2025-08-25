Fastest Hat Trick in NWSL History

Published on August 25, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC YouTube Video







Ludmila flips the record on its head. In 10:09, Ludmila's second-half hat trick is the FASTEST hat trick in NWSL history!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.