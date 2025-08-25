Fastest Hat Trick in NWSL History
Published on August 25, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC YouTube Video
Ludmila flips the record on its head. In 10:09, Ludmila's second-half hat trick is the FASTEST hat trick in NWSL history!
