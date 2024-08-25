Ewing Hits Walk-Off Grand Slam, Mets Beat Cardinals 8-5

August 25, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets shocked the Palm Beach Cardinals by scoring seven runs in the bottom of the ninth to win 8-5 and avoid a six-game sweep on Sunday afternoon at Clover Park.

The Mets were trailing 5-4 with two outs when A.J. Ewing hit a grand slam to the opposite field to win the game. Ewing went 12 for 22 with two home runs, three doubles and six RBI in the series. He was 3 for 5 on the day.

The Mets entered the ninth down 5-1. Palm Beach reliever Randel Clemente quickly got a ground out to start the inning. Vincent Perozo got the rally a started with a single. Clemente walked the next two batters to load the bases.

The Cardinals brought in Luis Gastelum, who pitched the ninth on Saturday night. Pinch hitter Yonatan Henriquez battled Gastelum for eight pitches and hit a grounder near second base that was misplayed for a run-scoring error that made it 5-2. Yohairo Cuevas then laced a two-run double to make it 5-4 and move the tying run to third.

The Cardinals intentionally walked Colin Houck to load the bases. Gastellum struck out Eli Serrano for the second out and that set up the dramatic showdown with Ewing. Ewing belted a 1-1 fastball over the middle of the plate to deep left center. The ball hit off the top of the wall and went over. It was Ewing's fifth homer of the season and third in the last two weeks.

Mets reliever Christian Rodriguez pitched the final 4.0 innings without allowing a run to get the win.

The Mets had only scored 14 runs all series entering the bottom of the ninth inning. It was their second major comeback win over the Cardinals. They trailed Palm Beach 8-0 on June 28th and rallied for a 10-8 victory. It's also the second straight Sunday the Mets overcame a big deficit. They trailed 6-0 in Daytona last Sunday and came back to win 7-6.

The Mets (18-34, 40-78) are off on Monday. They return to Clover Park on Tuesday to start their final home series of the season vs. the Jupiter Hammerheads. First pitch on Tuesday is 6:10 p.m. Fans who bring five non-perishable food items for the Treasure Coast Food Bank will get a free ticket. It's also the last Silver Sluggers Night of the season.

