Threshers Defeat Jays in 10 Inning, See-Saw Contest

August 25, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - The Blue Jays rallied to take an eighth inning lead but faltered in extras, falling to Clearwater 6-5 in 10 innings on Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark.

Toronto No. 9 prospect Adam Macko started for Dunedin, on rehab from AA-New Hampshire. After a 1-2-3 first inning, Carson DeMartini belted a first-pitch solo home run to start the second, giving the Threshers a 1-0 lead.

Macko's night wrapped up after the second inning. The lefty threw 27 pitches, 18 for strikes.

The red-hot Blue Jays bats were quieted in the first half of the game by Clearwater starter Micah Ottenbreit. The right hander no-hit Dunedin through five and a third innings, before Arjun Nimmala broke it up with a single.

Later in the frame, the Jays broke up the shutout, too, as Sean Keys poked a sacrifice fly to knot the game at one.

The sixth marked the end of the night for Ottenbreit, who struck out eight while walking two.

In the bottom of the sixth, Clearwater responded to Dunedin's run as DeMartini delivered again by roping an RBI single to put the Jays behind 2-1.

The 2-1 deficit held until the top of the eighth inning. With the bases loaded, Keys ripped an RBI single to right field, driving in JR Freethy from third. The Blue Jays send Nick Mitchell to the plate behind Freethy, but right fielder John Spikerman delivered a strike to the plate to keep the game tied.

The game didn't stay tied for long. After a pitching change, Edward Duran sliced a double down the right field line, driving in Arjun Nimmala and Keys to give Dunedin a 4-2 lead, it's first of the game.

In the bottom of the eighth, Eminen Flores retired the first two batters but then ran into trouble. DeMartini sent a line drive into the right field corner and hustled to third base, where he appeared to overslide the base, but was ruled safe. Clearwater capitalized, as Joel Dragoo ripped a double to cut Dunedin's lead to 4-3.

In the ninth, Flores walked the first two batters, leading the Jays to bring Julio Ortiz into the game. After a single to load the bases, Ortiz provided successful damage control. Eduardo Tait lined a sac fly to left to tie the game, but Ortiz ended the inning with the bases loaded to send the game to extras.

In the 10th, Duran drove in Nimmala from third base on an RBI ground out, but Dunedin couldn't manage an insurance run.

In the bottom of the inning, Raider Tello tied the game back up at five on a fielder's choice to score the Threshers' automatic runner, Spikerman, from third. Ortiz brought the game an out away from extras, but surrendered a walk-off, two-out double to Dante Nori.

The regular season series between Dunedin and Clearwater wraps up Sunday, with first pitch set for noon.

