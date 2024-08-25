Tarpons Split Saturday Doubleheader with Mighty Mussels

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (25-25) split Saturday's doubleheader with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (30-18) at GMS Field. In Game One, the Tarpons overcame a seven-run deficit to take down the Mighty Mussels, 8-7. SS Roderick Arias (3-for-4, 1R, 1 double, 1HR, 4RBI, 1BB) had a big game, including a 424-foot home run and the walk-off hit in the seventh. The Mighty Mussels took the nightcap 7-6, with the winning run coming on a throwing error in extra innings.

GAME ONE

Fort Myers' offense caught fire early in Game One. Kyle DeBarge led off with a game a walk before stealing second base and coming around to score on an RBI double off the bat of Brandon Winokur. Winokur moved to third on a walk, and then Billy Amick drew a free pass to put runners on the corners. Jaime Ferrer got drilled by a changeup to load the bases. Jose Rodriguez brought in the second run of the frame with a SAC-fly.

The Mighty Mussels loaded the bases in the second without a contact. Two walks and a hit batter put RHP Carlos Lagrange in trouble. Lagrange's second balk of the inning brought home Byron Chourio.

In the third, Jaime Ferrer singled off Lagrange's glove to get the inning started. Jose Rodriguez walked, and then a wild pitch from newly entered LHP Rafelin Nivar moved the runners to second and third base. Derek Bender's swing got a piece of C Diomedes Hernandez behind the plate, which loaded the bases on catcher's interference. With the bases juiced, DeBarge brought home two more with a base hit to left field.

Fort Myers kept scoring in the fourth. Khadim Diaw struck out on a pitch in the dirt; however, the pitch reached the backstop, allowing Diaw to reach first base. After swiping second base, Jaime Ferrer singled to center field, extending Fort Myers' lead to six as Diaw crossed the plate.

Derek Bender added to the lead in the fifth. Bender clobbered a 400-foot home run to left field that left his bat at 106.9 MPH, making the score 7-0.

Tampa cut into the deficit in the fifth. Hernandez singled to start the inning, and then 2B Owen Cobb doubled down the left field line to score Hernandez. With Cobb on second base, SS Roderick Arias rocketed a 103.6 MPH double to deep center field, bringing home Cobb. 3B Hans Montero drew a free pass, and then Arias and H. Montero pulled off a double steal.

The Tarpons threw a five-spot up in the sixth to tie the game. RF Joe Delossantos started the inning with a walk. Delossantos took off for second, and Cobb sent a single through the right side. With Delossantos off on the pitch, he scored all the way from first base on the single. After the single, Arias pulled Tampa within tow with a 424-foot two-run home run into the outfield bar in right field. It was Arias' eleventh home run of the year and FSL leading 64th and 65th RBI of the season. With two away, H. Montero and 1B Parks Harber singled to keep the inning alive for DH Dillon Lewis. Lewis evened the game up at seven with a clutch two-run double to right field.

In the seventh, Bender walked and was pinch-ran for by Angel Del Rosario, who showed off his speed, stealing second and third base. Chourio also walked and stole second base, but Tampa called on RHP Kris Bow (W, 2-1), who racked up back-to-back strikeouts to escape the inning unscathed and keep the game tied.

It was a two-out rally ending with who else but Arias to send the Tarpons home happy in Game One. The rally started with a two-strike base hit to right field by Cobb. He then stole second base to get into scoring position for Arias, who stepped up to the plate trying to be the hero. On the fifth pitch of his at-bat, Arias pulled a line drive down the right field line. The only question is if the ball would stay fair. It did, landing just inside the foul line, bringing home Cobb and giving the Tarpons the victory.

GAME TWO

Tampa's offense picked up right where they left off in Game One. SS Roderick Arias hustled out a double on a ground ball to center field. DH Willy Montero plated the Tarpons' first run with a laser double to left field. W. Montero's RBI double left his bat at 106.1 MPH.

Fort Myers loaded the bases in the fourth. Carlos Pena pulled a grand slam just over the left field wall to put the Mighty Mussels on top, 4-1.

RF Dillon Lewis singled to open the fifth and then 3B Duncan Pastore bounced a chopper back to Cleiber Maldonado on the mound. Maldonado threw the ball wide of second base, allowing all runners to be safe. Following a double steal, C Josue Gonzalez brought Tampa one run closer with a SAC-fly to right field. CF Marshall Toole walked, and Arias was hit by a pitch to load the bases. W. Montero drove in his second run of the night with a SAC-fly to left field, cutting the deficit to one.

Jay Thomason pulled Fort Myers back up two runs with a sixth-inning solo shot into the right field seats.

In the sixth, 1B Parks Harber walked with one away in the fourth and then stole second base. Pastore continued to impress, sending a single to right field. The base hit brought home Harber and cut Fort Myers' lead to one run.

Tampa worked their magic again in the nightcap. CF Marshall Toole ran out an infield single to begin the inning, and then Arias' hot day continued as he singled to put runners on the corners with no outs. With one out, LF Tyler Wilson was intentionally walked to load the bases. Following a strikeout, Harber stepped to the plate as Tampa's last chance. After working the count to 2-2, strike three was called by home plate umpire Caden Gustafson to end the game. Harber challenged the call, and it was overturned for a ball, then Harber took another ball, which brought in Toole to tie the game. Lewis popped out to end the inning and send the game to extras.

Winokur started the eighth on second base as the ghost runner and Billy Amick walked to start the inning. Winokur tagged up to third base on a flyout. With runners on the corners, Gonzalez tried to pick off Winokur, but his throw sailed all the way to left field, allowing Winokur and Amick to score.

In the Tarpons half of the eighth, they only mustered a SAC-fly off the bat of Gonzalez, as they dropped the extra-inning contest, 7-6.

The Tarpons will host the Mighty Mussels for the final game of their homestand at GMS Field tomorrow with first pitch at 12:00 p.m. Fans can enjoy brunch with a brunch ticket, which can be purchased at tarponsbaseball.com.

