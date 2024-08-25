Series Ends on Sour Note in 6-0 Shutout

JUPITER, Fla - The Jupiter Hammerheads scored in each of the first four innings and the Daytona Tortugas were held to just three hits as Jupiter took the series final 6-0 on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Jupiter (25-27, 61-57) stroked 11 hits and handed Daytona (28-23, 59-58) their first shutout loss of the second half as the Hammerheads took the final two games of the series.

In the first, Jupiter took the lead right away. Three straight singles loaded the bases with one out. After a strikeout, a passed ball brought home Jesus Hernandez with the first run of the game.

Daytona then put together a threat in the second. After a leadoff walk, Jack Moss stroked a two-out double to put runners on second and third. However, Jupiter starter Walin Castillo picked up a strikeout to end the inning.

Jupiter then put together a big inning. Back-to-back singles began the inning, leading to a Jake DeLeo sacrifice fly. A walk set the table for Fenwick Trimble, who lined a two-out, two-run double that put the Hammerheads ahead 4-0.

In the next two innings, the Hammerheads added to the lead. In the third, Garret Forrester led off with a single then stole second. Two batters later, a J.T. Mabry sacrifice fly brought him home. In the fourth, Jesus Hernandez tripled with one out, then scored immediately on a double by Carter Johnson, pushing the lead to 6-0.

Daytona had no answers for Castillo, who allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out six over 5.0 scoreless innings to earn the win.

Adrian Herrera settled things down for Daytona on the mound. After allowing the fourth-inning tally, the right-hander finished his outing with three scoreless innings, allowing only one additional baserunner. Herrera worked 4.0 innings of one-run ball while striking out two and not walking a batter.

However, Daytona could not muster a rally. The Tortugas did not advance a runner past first base after the second inning as three relievers took the baton from Castillo to cap off a 6-0 shutout for Jupiter.

The Tortugas will have Monday off before beginning the second leg of the road trip with the opener of a seven-game series against the Palm Beach Cardinals on Tuesday evening. First pitch at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will be at 5:00 with pregame coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, beginning at 4:45 p.m.

