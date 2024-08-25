Tello, Tait Help Even Score in Eighth But Threshers Fall in Ninth

CLEARWATER, FL - The Clearwater Threshers (58-60, 15-37) tied the game on a two-run home run after coming back from four runs down, but a five-run ninth sealed a 12-7 win for the Dunedin Blue Jays (62-56, 28-24) on Sunday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers head on the road as they begin their final road trip of the regular season in Fort Myers on Tuesday.

John Spikerman led off the second with a single off Blue Jays starter Colby Holcombe. He stole second before coming home on Raider Tello's RBI single that opened the scoring in favor of the Threshers. The Blue Jays stormed back with five runs in the fourth to take a four-run lead.

Five straight Threshers reached with two outs in the fifth inning, with a bases-loaded walk to Brady Day driving in a run and Avery Owusu-Asiedu was hit by a pitch with the bases full to cut Dunedin's lead down to two runs. The Blue Jays got a run back on a bases-loaded fielder's choice to extend their advantage back to three runs. They added a run in the seventh to bring their lead back up to 7-3.

Eduardo Tait and Spikerman singled off newly entered reliver Yondrei Rojas to start the seventh inning. With two outs in the inning, Kodey Shojinaga ripped the first pitch he saw out to right fieald to plate both runners and cut the deficit to two runs.

Starlyn Caba singled to start the eighth off Dunedin reliever Juanmi Vasquez. He stayed at first until Tait came up with two outs, tying the game at seven on a blast to right field. Dunedin hit a grand slam and scored five runs in the ninth to retake the lead late. The Threshers put a runner on in the ninth but couldn't advance him as they fell 12-7.

Pedro Reyes allowed five runs (one earned) on six hits in 5.0 innings with two walks and four strikeouts in a no-decision. Josh Bortka allowed two runs on three walks and one strikeout in 1.0 inning. Drew Garrett allowed one hit and two walks with one strikeout in 2.0 shutout frames. Kleyderve Andrade (0-1) took the loss, allowing five runs on two hits with two strikeouts in the ninth.

Tello has driven in a run in back-to-back games...Tait tied the game in each of the last two games in the eighth inning or later...Shojinaga drove in his first two runs as a pro...Day has reached safely in 11-straight games...Mathison and Shojinaga combined for five of the six walks drawn by Threshers...Spikerman began and ended the 12-game homestand with a three-hit game...The Threshers begin their final road trip of the 2024 regular season with a six-game series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Tuesday, August 27...First pitch will be at 7:05 PM EST...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

