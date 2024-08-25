Hammerheads Shut out Tortugas 6-0 in Regular Season Finale

JUPITER, FL - In the final meeting of the season, the Jupiter Hammerheads (61-57, 25-27) shut out the Daytona Tortugas (59-58, 28-23) by a final score of 6-0 on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. It is the 10th shutout of the season for Jupiter who owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Daytona with a 14-10 record. The Tortugas still lead the Hammerheads by three and a half games for the final playoff spot from the FSL East Division.

For the fourth game in a row, the Hammerheads got on the scoreboard first. In the bottom of the first inning with one out, Jesus Hernandez, Carter Johnson, and Fenwick Trimble hit back-to-back singles to load the bases. Hernandez later scored on a passed ball by Daytona catcher Ryan McCrystal which gave the Hammerheads a 1-0 lead.

Jupiter piled onto their lead in the bottom of the second inning. JT Mabry and Michael Snyder led off the frame with back-to-back singles. With runners at the corners and no outs, Jake DeLeo hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Mabry. Later in the frame with runners on first and second base and two outs, Trimble smoked a two-RBI double to right-center field to extend the Jupiter lead to 4-0.

The Hammerheads added one more run in both the bottom of the third and fourth innings as Mabry hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Garret Forrester which made it a 5-0 Jupiter lead. In the fourth, Hernandez hit a one-out triple and Johnson drove him in on an RBI double which put the Hammerheads on top 6-0.

Meanwhile, Jupiter starting pitcher Walin Castillo (W, 2-2) was in total control on the mound and finished with five scoreless innings while only allowing two hits and one walk and struck out six batters.

After the fourth inning, the scoring stopped as Gabe Bierman, Breidy Encarnacion, and Chase Centala came out of the Jupiter bullpen and tossed four scoreless innings to shut the door and shut out the Tortugas by the 6-0 final score.

In three starts for the month of August, Castillo has 14 scoreless innings and has allowed just seven hits and two walks while striking out a total of 11 batters. Offensively, Trimble finished 3-for-4 at the plate with the two-RBI double while Johnson went 3-for-4 with an RBI double. Hernandez went 2-for-3 at the plate with a triple and a game-high three runs scored.

The Hammerheads visit the St. Lucie Mets beginning on Tuesday, August 27th with first pitch scheduled for 6:10 p.m. for the final road trip of 2024. After the road trip, the Hammerheads will host the Palm Beach Cardinals in the final "Dual of the Dean" series from September 3-8 to conclude the regular season.

