Offense Awakens Late, Fall in Series-Finale 5-2 on Sunday

August 25, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

LAKELAND, FL - The Bradenton Marauders offense awakened late, scoring two runs in the ninth but ultimately fell 5-2 on Sunday afternoon to the Lakeland Flying Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. With the loss, Bradenton and Lakeland split this week's six-game series.

Both sides received strong starting pitching as Michael Kennedy and Rayner Castillo went toe to toe tossing five scoreless frames each.

Bradenton had the game's first big chance in the top of the seventh. Carlos Lequerica (3-1) allowed three of the first four batters to reach safely in the inning to load them up with just one out. The right-hander retired the next two batters in order without any damage to keep the game scoreless.

In the bottom of the frame, Carlos Castillo (0-2) encountered the same situation. With the bases loaded and just one out and David Smith at the plate, a passed ball by Derek Berg scored Samuel Gil from third base to give Lakeland a 1-0 cushion. Later in the at-bat, Smith scored another run on a sacrifice fly to double the tally to 2-0. The next batter, Jack Penney, singled on the first pitch he saw to complete the innings scoring at 3-0.

The Flying Tigers added two more in the eighth after once again, three of the first four reached to being the frame against Danny Carrion. Peyton Stumbo entered and allowed a ground-rule double to score two more and push Lakeland's lead to 5-0.

Bradenton did not go down without a fight against Eiker Huizi in the ninth. The right-hander retired the side in order in the eighth before the first two batters reached on an error and a hit by pitch. After a strikeout for the first out, back-to-back RBI singles from Shalin Polanco and Axiel Plaz scored a pair of runs to cut the deficit to 5-2. Cam Brown (SV,6) entered out of the bullpen with the tying run at the plate in Javier Rivas. On the first pitch thrown by Brown, Rivas hit into a game-ending double play to halt the Marauders comeback and end the ballgame.

After an off day on Monday, the Marauders return home to LECOM Park to host the Tampa Tarpons for their final home series of the year. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

