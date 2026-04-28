Every Goal from Matchweek 5

Published on April 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video







Denver's first home goal, Trin's first of the season, Soph's first goal back from maternity leave -- matchweek 5 goals were insane.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 28, 2026

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