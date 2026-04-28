Every Goal from Matchweek 5
Published on April 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video
Denver's first home goal, Trin's first of the season, Soph's first goal back from maternity leave -- matchweek 5 goals were insane.
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 28, 2026
- Angel City Defender Savy King Announced as 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee by the National Women's Soccer League - Angel City FC
- Chicago Stars FC Goalkeeper Katie Atkinson Wins National Women's Soccer League Save of the Week - Chicago Stars FC
- Hannah Bebar Honored as Bay FC Nominee for 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide, for Commitment to Expanding Access to Sports for Bay Area Girls - Bay FC
- Gotham FC Travels to Chicago for Midweek Clash - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- What to Watch for as Racing Visits Washington - Racing Louisville FC
- San Diego Wave FC Defender Nya Harrion Nominated for 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide - San Diego Wave FC
- Courage Face Boston Legacy in First Meeting with the Expansion Club - North Carolina Courage
- Washington Spirit Names Leicy Santos Club's Nominee for Lauren Holiday Impact Award - Washington Spirit
- Defender Tierna Davidson Nominated by Gotham FC for 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Seattle Reign FC Announces Cassie Miller as Nominee for 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide - Seattle Reign FC
- Aria Nagai's Impact Beyond the Pitch: URFC's 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee - Utah Royals FC
- Bella Bixby Named Portland Thorns Nominee for 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award - Portland Thorns FC
- Fauzia Najjemba Annouced as Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee - Boston Legacy FC
- Houston Dash Nominate Midfielder Kiki Van Zanten for the Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide - Houston Dash
- Chicago Stars FC Names Katie Atkinson Nominee for 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide - Chicago Stars FC
- Bay FC Promotes Bernard Gutmann to President and Chief Financial Officer - Bay FC
- Jordyn Bloomer Is Racing Louisville's 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee - Racing Louisville FC
- Houston Dash Sign USL Super League Player of the Year Emina Ekić - Houston Dash
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
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