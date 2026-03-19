Every Goal from Matchweek 1
Published on March 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 19, 2026
- Orlando Pride Announces 2026 Promotional Theme Night Schedule - Orlando Pride
- RAJ Sports Launches Industry-First Sales Development Program Dedicated to Women's Professional Sports - Portland Thorns FC
- Bay FC Launches Exclusive Hello Kitty® x Bay FC Blanket Ticket Bundle for April 5 Home Match against Washington Spirit - Bay FC
- Chicago Stars FC Signs Goalkeeper Taylor Rath to Roster Relief Contract - Chicago Stars FC
- Reign FC Faces Portland Thorns FC in Cascadia Rivalry Match Friday Night at Providence Park - Seattle Reign FC
- Orlando Pride Relying on Youth to Step up against Expansion Side Denver Summit - Orlando Pride
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Denver Summit FC - March 20, 2026 - Orlando Pride
- Bay FC Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Victory+ as the Official Streaming Partner - Bay FC
- What to Watch for as Racing Hosts the Spirit in Home Opener - Racing Louisville FC
- Denver Summit FC Acquires Yazmeen Ryan and Delanie Sheehan from Houston - Denver Summit FC
- Houston Dash Receive $1 Million in Funds in Trade with Denver Summit FC - Houston Dash
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