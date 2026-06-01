Evelyn Ijeh Makes It Three Goals in Three Games After the Hard Work from Ashley Sanchez
Published on May 31, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 31, 2026
- Angel City Football Club Heads into NWSL Break with Loss to North Carolina Courage at Home - Angel City FC
- Ijeh, Manaka score as Courage win third straight - North Carolina Courage
- Gotham FC Extends Unbeaten League Run in 1-0 Victory over Houston - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Houston Dash Drop Points against Gotham FC - Houston Dash
- San Diego Wave FC Finds 2-0 Win at Chicago to Close out the First Half of the Season - San Diego Wave FC
- Chicago Stars FC Drops Contest to San Diego Wave FC, 2-0 - Chicago Stars FC
- Hogan Among Gotham FC Lineup Changes against Houston - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Matchday: San Diego Wave FC to Visit Chicago Stars FC - San Diego Wave FC
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. San Diego Wave FC - Chicago Stars FC
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