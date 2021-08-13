Eugene Can't Muster Much In Sound Defeat

August 13, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - The Eugene Emeralds (50-38) were decisively defeated on Friday night, falling to the Hillsboro Hops (42-45) by a final of 7-0 on another hot, smoke-filled night at Ron

Tonkin Field.

THE DETAILS:

Winning Pitcher: Brandon Pfaadt (5-4, 2.48 ERA): 7.0 IP | 3 H | 0 R | 0 BB | 6 K

Losing Pitcher: Jake Dahlberg (1-2, 8.00 ERA): 4.0 IP | 7 H | 7 R | 7 ER | 1 BB | 3 K

Save: N/A

HR(s): Eugene: N/A | Hillsboro: Alexander (7), Diaz (14)

HOW IT HAPPENED: Fresh off an emotional roller coaster of a win the night prior, an 11-6 victory in ten innings, Eugene lacked much life on Friday night as Hillsboro jumped all over the Emeralds from the get-go.

While the Emeralds offense had scored first in each of the first three games of the series, the Hops returned serve in Friday's game four by plating four runs in the first inning while nearly batting around in the process.

One of Eugene's calling cards this season has been two-out hitting, but the Hops gave the Ems a dose of their own medicine in the first as three straight run-producing hits with two outs - an AJ Vukovich ground-rule double, a Blaze Alexander two-RBI single, and a Nick Dalesandro RBI single - together amounted to a 4-0 lead for the Hops after just one inning of play.

Three innings later, Blaze Alexander led off the fourth by sending the first pitch from Jake Dahlberg to deep right-center field where it caromed off the top of the wall and into the Hops bullpen for Alexander's seventh homer of the season, a solo blast that made it 5-0.

One inning later, Eduardo Diaz led off the sixth just as Alexander led off the fifth, launching the first pitch from Dahlberg over the outfield fence for what was Diaz's fourth homer in as many games.

Later in the sixth, AJ Vukovich doubled home Jorge Barrosa to put the Hops up by seven after five.

Meanwhile, Hillsboro right-hander Brandon Pfaadt stymied Eugene all night long, allowing just three hits over seven strong innings while setting down the final thirteen Ems he faced in order.

Eugene mustered only four hits on the evening and never advanced a runner past second as the Hops knocked Eugene off their high from Thursday night's thrilling victory, handing the Ems a 7-0 defeat.

PEAK PERFORMERS:

The Bullpen: It was another strong night from one of the best bullpen units in all of Minor League Baseball. Solomon Bates, Tyler Schimpf, and Nick Avila combined for 4.0 scoreless innigns while allowing just two hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Eugene Emeralds and Hillsboro Hops continue their six-game series on Saturday at Ron Tonkin Field. First pitch on Saturday is scheduled for 7:05pm PST.

You can catch all the action Alex Stimson on the call via 95.3FM The Score, MiLB.com or on the MiLB app.

Tickets to Emeralds home games are available at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from August 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.