Horwitz, De Los Santos Lead C's to Win in Slugfest

EVERETT, WA - A seven-run fifth and six extra base hits put the Vancouver Canadians on top of the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) 13-12 Thursday night at Funko Field.

Trailing 9-4 after four innings, the C's erupted for seven runs on five hits in an inning where ten batters came to the plate and Vancouver did all of their damage with no outs. Eric Rivera singled to start the rally and went to third on a Zac Cook double. Luis De Los Santos - who had homered in the third to drive in two and tie the game at four - added two more RBI to his line with a double that made it 9-6. After a walk and catcher's interference loaded the bases, up stepped Spencer Horwitz. The Timonium, MD native had started the scoring with a two-run shot in the top of the first and matched De Los Santos with a two-run double to pull the C's within a run and put men on second and third for Will Robertson. The former Creighton Blue Jay cashed in with a go-ahead single that plated a pair and later scored after stealing third then coming home on an errant throw from the catcher that helped the Canadians go in front 11-9.

Despite the big frame, Vancouver's offense didn't put the game way for good until the seventh. After a Horwitz walk - his league-best 55th of the year - and a Robertson double, consecutive outs made it seem as though the C's might miss an opportunity to add on. That put the game on Rivera's shoulders, who hit a soft ground ball to third base that was ruled an infield single and scored two on a throwing error that made it 13-10.

Everett scored single runs in the eighth and ninth, but Hagen Danner (S, 2) managed to keep the 'Sox from doing any further damage and secured the 13-12 win.

Seven of nine starters had a hit. De Los Santos led the way with three knocks, two runs scored and four RBI while Horwitz notched two hits, scored three times and drove in four. Robertson, Rivera and Cook all finished with two hits apiece.

On the mound, #21 Blue Jays prospect Sem Robberse made his High-A debut. The right-hander went 2.2 innings, allowed nine runs (four earned) on nine hits and walked five. Gabriel Ponce (W, 1-1) did not allow an earned run over two innings and Will McAffer (H, 2) turned in 2.1 stanzas of scoreless and hitless relief that featured three walks and five strikeouts.

With the win, Vancouver has already established a new season high for wins in a series at Funko Field and will go for a guaranteed series split on Friday night. Paxton Schultz takes the ball for the Canadians and will be opposed by Everett's Tim Elliott. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. on the Sportsnet Radio Network. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

