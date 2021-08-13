Tri-City Falls, Bachman Set for Gesa Stadium Debut

The Tri-City Dust Devils (34-54) dropped the fourth matchup of the six-game home series 5-1 to the Spokane Indians on Friday night at Gesa Stadium. Jordyn Adams now has eight hits over his last six games after producing a pair of singles in the loss.

Errors ended up hampering the Dust Devils throughout the night. Tri-City committed four errors, which helped Spokane to bring home two unearned runs in the game. After scoring a run in the first inning, the Dust Devils were shut out over the final eight innings of the game. Robinson Pina suffered the loss after a solid outing. Pina surrendered two runs with 11 strikeouts in his five innings of work.

Sam Bachman, the No. 9 overall pick in this year's MLB Draft, will start for the Dust Devils in just the outing of his pro career and his first appearance at Gesa Stadium. Left-hander Helcris Olivarez will toe the rubber for Spokane.

