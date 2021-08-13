Ems Win in Extras to Snap Hops 6-Game Streak

The Hillsboro Hops six-game winning streak was snapped on an 11-6 loss to the Eugene Emeralds. Tyler Fitzgerald led the way with two of Eugene's five round trippers, driving in five runs including a grand slam in the top of the tenth.

Just as they did on Wednesday night, the Ems started off with a home run in the first. Fitzgerald took Hops' starter Kyler Stout deep to lead off the inning. The Hops answered right back with a lead-off solo homer of their own in their half of the frame. A red-hot Diaz (13) lifted a high fly ball over the left field fence, homering in his third straight game.

The Hops kept the pressure on Ems' starter Conner Nurse with two more runs in the bottom of the second. A.J. Vukovich led off with a line drive triple to left and Blaze Alexander brought him home on a base hit to center to give the Hops their first lead of the game. It appeared the Hops were going to do some big damage in the inning. Axel Andueza reached on an error to put runners on at first and second with no one out. Cam Coursey moved both runners over on a sacrifice fly. Diaz followed with a sac fly of his own for his second RBI of the game, but Andueza was thrown out at third base after Alexander scored to end the Hops' threat. Hillsboro took a 3-1 lead.

Stout's night was over after two innings and was replaced by Liu Fuenmayor . The left hander was shaky in the third, allowing a solo shot to Kwan Adkins to bring the Emeralds within a run.

Hillsboro extended their lead in the bottom of the third on a two-run blast by Tristin English (6). Jorge Barrosa led off with a single and stole second base before English's homer put the Hops up 5-2.

Fuenmayor pitched a scoreless fourth and was relieved by Josh McMinn, who held the Ems at bay after a big two-out strikeout on Marco Luciano with two on in the fifth. However, McMinn's fortune wouldn't carry into the sixth. McMinn drilled Armani Smith, and walked Sean Roby and Logan Wyatt to load the bases with nobody out. Now with one out, Carter Aldrete lined a two-run single to bring the Ems within a run. That would be all for McMinn's night, being replaced by Nick Snyder . Eugene tied the game on a ground ball RBI single by Robert Emery . Snyder eliminated the threat with a strike out and fly out to keep the score knotted at five.

The Ems continued to trounce the Hops with homers in the later innings. In the top of the eighth, Heath Quinn (8) gave Eugene a 6-5 lead with a solo blast to left field. The Emeralds' bullpen also pitched scoreless ball from the fifth through the eighth inning. John Russell tossed three shutout innings while Ryan Walker delivered a scoreless eighth.

The Hops made things interesting again in the bottom of the ninth after Vukovich reached third base after Adkins over ran his fly ball in center field. Alexander followed with a high fly ball to right field and Vukovich acted like he was coming home but paused after realizing the throw by Smith was way out in front of him. However, the throw was low and got passed catcher Robert Emery allowing Vukovich to come into score and tie the game.

The Ems relentless attack proved to be too much after five runs in the top of the tenth. Emery drove in the go-ahead run on a line drive to right field, but Fitzgerald (15) put the nail in the coffin with a grand slam homer, his second of the contest.

Hillsboro (41-45) will face off against Eugene (50-36) again tomorrow at 7:05 pm. Catch all the action on Rip City Radio 620 AM and www.RipCityRadio.com with the pregame coverage beginning at 6:50.

