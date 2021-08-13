Frogs Lose Footing in the Fifth, 13-12

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (53-32) fell behind the Vancouver Canadians (39-48) in the fifth, ultimately losing 13-12.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Spencer Horwitz hit a two-run home run in the top of the first, giving the Canadians an early lead. The Frogs answered in the bottom of the second, tying the game with back-to-back singles from Kennie Taylor and Victor Labrada. After Connor Hoover walked, Cade Marlowe smoked a two-RBI double, putting the 'Sox up 4-2.

Luis De Los Santos evened the score in the top of the third with the Canadians' second two-run homer of the night, but the game didn't remain tied for long. In the bottom of the inning, an RBI single from Labrada put the Frogs back in the lead. Two batters later, Marlowe crushed a grand slam, launching the AquaSox ahead 9-4.

The Canadians rallied in the fifth, scoring seven runs off two doubles, one single and an AquaSox error to take an 11-9 lead. Dariel Gomez scored the Frogs' 10th run on a fielding error in the bottom of the inning, but Vancouver extended their lead in the seventh, scoring two runs off a soft ground ball followed by a throwing error.

The AquaSox chipped away at the deficit, scoring one run in the eighth off a groundout. In the bottom of the ninth, Hoover drove in the Frogs' 12th run and final with a solo home run.

WRAPPING IT UP

On the mound, RHP Stephen Kolek pitched four innings, striking out four. At the plate, Hoover went 2-for-2 with four walks, one double and one home run, reaching base in all six at-bats. Marlowe went 3-for-6 with two doubles and a grand slam.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox return to Funko Field on Friday, August 13 for game four against the Vancouver Canadians. Friday marks the return of Pink at the Park presented by Providence! The team will be wearing specialty pink jerseys, which will be available for auction online all weekend. It's also Funko Friday, which means there's a Funko Field Exclusive Pink Webbly POP! Giveaway. Make sure to stick around after the game for postgame fireworks presented by Diedrich Espresso. Click here to purchase tickets. If you can't make the game, tune in with Pat Dillon from wherever you are.

