Dust Devils Notch Decisive Win

August 13, 2021









Tri-City Dust Devils first baseman Kenyon Yovan

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils first baseman Kenyon Yovan(Tri-City Dust Devils)

The Tri-City Dust Devils (34-53) took care of business in the 11-5 win over the Spokane Indians on Thursday night at Gesa Stadium. A late push helped to secure the decisive victory, with the Dust Devils scoring nine of their 11 runs after the fifth inning.

Los Angeles Angels second round pick Ky Bush started for the Tri-City in his professional debut. Bush, who had a limited pitch count, tossed 1.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts. At the plate in the victory Livan Soto had two hits and drove in three runs, while Kenyon Yovan crushed a two-run homer over the fence in center field.

Right-hander Robinson Pina will start for Tri-City in the fourth matchup of the six-game series on Friday night. Spokane will counter with left-hander Breiling Eusebio.

