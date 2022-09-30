Ethan Szypula Signs with Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce the signing of forward Ethan Szypula for the 2022-23 season.

Szypula, 25, is entering his first full season as a pro. He signed last February with the Florida Everblades and finished with one assist in 10 games. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound forward finished the year with the Jacksonville Icemen and collected three points (1g, 2a) in eight games.

"I'm super grateful for my opportunity with Wichita," commented Szypula. "I've heard that the fans in Wichita are top notch, which makes me even more excited for the year. Last season while completing my last semester in University online, I signed my first pro deal in the ECHL. The experience was tremendous as it assisted me with understanding the league, expectations, how teams play, how I can improve for the upcoming season, and ultimately the lifestyle. I'm excited for the season and can't wait to meet all the staff, players, and fans within this amazing organization."

Prior to turning pro, Szypula played three seasons at the University of Western Ontario (USports). He had back-to-back 20 point seasons, tallying 20 points (10g, 10a) during his freshman campaign in 2018-19 and followed that up with 32 points (9g, 23a) in 28 games. He was named to the USports (OUA West) All-Rookie Team in 2018-19.

Szypula had a terrific junior career, playing five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League for the Owen Sound Attack. He recorded 40 points in three-straight seasons and finished with 181 points (61g, 120a) in 320 career games.

Fournier is the 22nd player announced for the 2022-23 season. Keep an eye on our social media channels for more player announcements.

